MCD polls: AAP’s Trade Wing plans over 100 meetings

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Trade Wing plans over 100 meetings across markets in Delhi as part of its campaign for the December 4 municipal polls. Traders are among the influential voting blocs in the capital.

Brijesh Goyal, the Trade Wing chief, said the meetings will be small and focussed on clear communication with the traders. “There will be two to five meetings in each market. Will go to markets like Khari Baoli, Naya Bazar, Bhagirath Palace, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Kashmere Gate, Karol Bagh, Kamla Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Nehru Place, Rohini, Shahdara, and Pitampura... and discuss the issues the traders face...”

Goyal said the AAP has given tickets to over 30 traders. “We will get rid of Inspector raj, make markets beautiful and clean, provide permanent and practical solutions to the parking problems, fix broken roads and streets under the MCD [Municipal Corporation of Delhi], abolish the conversion fee and parking fee to provide a better working environment to the traders.”

He said they are planning a separate manifesto for traders, which will be prepared on the basis of interactions with them.

One of AAP’s 10 guarantees issued ahead of the MCD polls was designed to woo the traders. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has promised to create an atmosphere conducive to trade and businesses besides making licensing easy.

AAP has ruled Delhi since 2015 and is seeking to wrest MCD’s control. The BJP has controlled the MCD for 15 years.

The MCD is entrusted with civic governance, primary education, etc. In 2017, AAP contested the MCD election for the first time and emerged as the second biggest party.