MCDs look to move vax points from its schools

With municipal primary schools reopening from Monday for all students, after a gap of almost two years, the municipal corporations have asked the district administrations to shift the Covid vaccination centres and ration distribution centres being operated from these schools to other locations and relieve teachers put on Covid duty so that they can rejoin their respective schools.

A senior education department official from the North MCD said several letters have been written to the district administrations to shift the operational vaccination centres from schools. “There are common entry/exit points and washrooms, and most schools do not have security guards. We have requested the district administrations to shift these centres and reassign our teachers to the corporation,” a civic body official said, asking not to be named.

North MCD has 6,781 teachers in its 700 primary schools. “Fifty-seven schools are being used as vaccination centres... Sections of around 10% schools are used as ration distribution points,” the official quoted above said.

Similar requests have been moved by the East MCD. A letter from the additional director (education) to all schools states that district administration should be requested to cordon off the vaccination centres, ration distribution or testing centres running out of their schools. “In case it is not possible to segregate such centres from schools, the district administration should be requested to shift the centre to other locations,” the letter further said.

Vikas Anand, commissioner, East MCD, said the district administration has been requested to properly demarcate and cordon off the area of vaccination, ration distribution and Covid testing centres in schools.

