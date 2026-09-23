MCD’s winter roadwork target still 50% incomplete: Report

With the annual winter pollution season at Delhi’s doorstep, data from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) shows that nearly half of the roadwork targeted for completion before onset of winter remains incomplete. The civic body has physically completed redevelopment of 689km of the 1,300km of roads identified under its annual action plan for dust control.

With Delhi’s pollution typically beginning to intensify from October, the pace at which the remaining roadworks are completed will determine how much of the planned dust-control intervention is in place before the winter months. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

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According to MCD data on the status of road redevelopment works as of September 14, the civic body had initially planned works covering 1,300km across 3,110 road projects, at an estimated cost of ₹1,880 crore.

Of these, 144 works covering 70km were subsequently dropped, revising the target to 1,230km across 2,966 works.

Since the primary objective of the roadworks was to curb dust pollution, the works were meant to be executed before the annual winter pollution season, officials aware of the matter said. Road dust is a major source of particulate pollution in Delhi and contributes significantly to PM10 levels, which often rise sharply during the winter months.

MCD data as of September 14 shows that only 689km of the revised target has been completed.

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{{^usCountry}} One key hurdle, an MCD official who asked not to be identified said, is approval of the budget for the remaining works. While tenders have been called for the entire 1,230km, funds have been approved for works covering 962km, or 78.2% of the revised target. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One key hurdle, an MCD official who asked not to be identified said, is approval of the budget for the remaining works. While tenders have been called for the entire 1,230km, funds have been approved for works covering 962km, or 78.2% of the revised target. {{/usCountry}}

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“Budget has been made available for 962km and we require funds for the remaining 264km, estimated to cost around ₹570 crore. We have made requests to the Delhi government for release of funds under multiple heads to help execute these projects and projects will be awarded,” the official said.

The data also shows that tenders have been called for all 1,230km of roadworks, comprising 243km of bituminous roads and 987km of concrete roads. Work has been awarded for 881km, including 308km of bituminous roads and 573km of cement-concrete roads.

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“So far budget has been allocated for 962km of road length. Out of which, 689km of roads have already been completed and the work is in progress in the remaining road length. The balance 240km of road length, proposed to be taken up after availability of the requisite budget from Delhi government,” a senior MCD official said.

The official said tenders had already been called for 264km covering 508 colony roads, but work orders would be issued only after funds become available.

The civic body has also faced difficulties in executing roadworks this year due to hurdles in procuring bitumen, officials said, citing supply-related disruptions linked to the conflict in West Asia.

“The price of bitumen saw a massive spike due to short supply due to the West Asia war. MCD has relatively suffered less as compared to other agencies as smaller roads can be paved with cement concrete but arterial roads with heavy vehicle movement mandatorily need bitumen surface,” the official said.

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Shiv Mehra, president of the Maharani Bagh RWA, said the internal roads of the colony are in a pathetic and dangerous condition. “They have not been properly resurfaced for years, and potholes and broken stretches make driving extremely uncomfortable—particularly for senior citizens, who repeatedly complain about the severe jolting and its impact on their backs and spines.

The larger and more serious problem is the manner in which resurfacing has historically been undertaken. Fresh layers of bitumen have repeatedly been laid over the existing road without first milling and removing the old surface,” he added.

Mehra said that MCD has been extremely callous in addressing this issue and routinely cites a shortage of funds. “This time, the work must be undertaken scientifically and comprehensively—not as another superficial patchwork exercise. The existing surface should be properly milled, road and house-entry levels surveyed, correct drainage gradients established, and only then should the roads be relaid,” he added.

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Ashok Bhasin, who heads the North Delhi Residents Welfare Federation said the roads in North Delhi areas have been waiting for repair from years. “The areas earlier fell under the North MCD which was facing financial crisis. A large chunk of roads in this belt are in need of urgent repair. There are so many places around North campus, Kamla Nagar, Ghantaghar which have been dug up for pipeline work but were never laid down. Similarly Azadpur stretch is also badly damaged,” he added.

The road redevelopment programme is a key component of MCD’s measures to control road dust, one of the major contributors to Delhi’s particulate pollution, particularly during the winter season.

With Delhi’s pollution typically beginning to intensify from October, the pace at which the remaining roadworks are completed will determine how much of the planned dust-control intervention is in place before the winter months.