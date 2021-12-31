Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Medical student dies by suicide in Delhi, no foul play: Police
delhi news

Medical student dies by suicide in Delhi, no foul play: Police

Police said they were informed by the hostel staff and other medical students, who had forced open the door when there was no response from inside, and found the woman hanging
While police have, prima facie, ruled out foul play, they are awaiting the post mortem report to confirm the cause of death. (Representative image)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 12:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 19-year-old medical student at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) died by suicide on Thursday morning, police said. Police said the young woman hanged herself inside her room in the woman’s hostel of the medical college in Central Delhi’s ITO.

Police said they do not suspect any foul play because the room where she was found dead was bolted from inside. Police said they were informed by the hostel staff and other medical students, who had forced open the door when there was no response from inside, and found the woman hanging.

Deputy commissioner of police(Central) Shweta Chauhan, said, “The room was bolted from inside and was forced open by staff of hostel. We also found a note in a register that she had left for her family. During our investigation, her room partners said that the 19-year-old was depressed after learning on Wednesday that she failed in two papers. The tests were held recently.”

Police said they have seized her cell phone and sent it for forensic examination. While police have, prima facie, ruled out foul play, they are awaiting the post mortem report to confirm the cause of death. “The body was handed to her family member after post-mortem examination, “DCP Chauhan said.

If you require help or know someone who does, help is just a call away

Snehi: 011-65978181

Sumaitri: 011-23389090

