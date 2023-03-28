Men scale IP College walls, harass students in Delhi

New Delhi: A group of men allegedly entered the Delhi University’s Indraprastha College for Women by scaling the boundary walls and harassed students on Tuesday when the college was celebrating its annual festival, police officers aware of the matter said, and added that seven people have detained in the case.

Some women students and members of All India Students’s Association (AISA) alleged that some men scaled the college boundary walls during the festival, and “harassed several students”. (Representational Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officers added that four students also suffered injuring during a ruckus which took place due to the forceful entry of the accused men.

Some women students and members of All India Students’s Association (AISA) alleged that some men scaled the college boundary walls during the festival, and “harassed several students”. Some photographs and videos of the incident were also posted on social media websites, prompting the police to register a case.

The first information report (FIR) was registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) at the Civil Lines police station, the officers added.

AISA’s Delhi University unit secretary and former Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW) student Anjali shared the purported photos and videos of the incident. In the photo, four men are seen standing near the college boundary wall some others are scaling the wall. The video clip shows the police asking the college students to vacate the premises.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Today, IPCW’s fest was going when drunk men climbed the walls, forcefully entered the campus and harassed gender minorities. Men were chanting ‘Miranda IP dono hamara’, ‘Miranda nahi chhoda to IP bhi nahi chhodenge’,” Anjali tweeted.

The college administration did not respond to HT’s queries on the incident.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that Section 188 of IPC was added to the FIR because the gathering of students outside the college violated the code of criminal procedure’s (CrPC’s) section 144 (preventing unlawful assembly) that was invoked in Civil Lines area due to the ongoing Delhi assembly session.

“We have detained seven male students and are questioning them. All of them are from Delhi University. They had gone to attend the fest that was open to women as well as male students of the varsity. The college had obtained permission from us for organising the fest. We had deployed police personnel to handle any law and order situation,” said Kalsi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DCP said that there was a huge crowd of students near the college gate. “Around 3pm, some students fell down while entering the college due to crowding. Four women students were injured and taken to a hospital in a police vehicle. Some male students also tried to scale the boundary wall. We have detained seven male students,” DCP Kalsi added.

On October 14, at least three men tried to enter Miranda House college by scaling its boundary walls. Videos of that incident went viral on social media. The police had also registered a case in the matter, but the investigation is pending. (STATUS OF THE CASE?)