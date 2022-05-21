Mercury drops as rain makes a return in Delhi
Cloudy skies, light rain and gusty winds swept across the Capital on Saturday too, causing a further drop in temperature, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast intermittent showers to continue in the Capital till Tuesday.
The maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered to representational for the entire city, was 42.3 degrees Celsius (°C) -- three degrees above normal but 1.1 degrees down from a day ago.After braving temperatures well above normal for nearly three months now, light rains, thunderstorm and gusty winds brought a much-needed respite on Friday evening.
IMD readings showed that in most parts of the Capital, wind blew with speeds up to 40kmph on Saturday. Data till 8.30pm showed trace rainfall at Safdarjung and Palam weather stations. Met officials said that strong winds and light rain was expected to continue across Delhi-NCR till Saturday night.
IMD forecasters said that under the impact of two back-to-back western disturbances, parts of northwest and central India, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, are likely to receive intermittent rains, thunderstorm activities coupled with gusty winds till May 24. The rains are expected to peak on May 23, according to Met officials.
“Heatwave conditions have abated in northwest India and temperatures are likely to come down further with consistent pre-monsoon activities over the next three days. There will be a significant reduction, of around 3-5 degrees, after May 23,” said a senior Met official.
The official said that over central India, there would be no significant drop in daytime temperatures at least till Sunday, after which there is a chance for two-four degree drop in mercury.
Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather Services, said that though heatwave will abate from the region under the impact of cloudy weather and rain, humidity levels will start increasing in the coming weeks due to pre-monsoon activity starting in the region.
“What we are experiencing now are high temperatures, which is essentially dry heat, but with increasing pre-monsoon activities, the moisture level in the air will gradually increase. This, coupled with high temperatures, will make the weather more uncomfortable,” said Palawat.
According to the IMD forecast, widespread light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall activity is also likely over parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim in the next two days. The intensity of rainfall is forecast to reduce after May 23.
The IMD also warned of a cyclonic circulation over Rayalaseema, which is expected to bring widespread light to moderate rain, with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Kerala for the next five days and over Karnataka till May 22.
-
Yogi extends support to ‘Save Soil Movement’
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took to Twitter to support the 'Save Soil Movement'. “Our body is made of five elements Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Akasha and are the basis of our life,” Yogi Adityanath tweeted. The movement is receiving support from the students of Uttar Pradesh. Sadhguru is undertaking the journey to raise awareness and enact policy changes on soil extinction.
-
Old Gurgaon set to get 220kV substation, to be ‘backbone’ of area for a decade
The Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited is constructing a 220 kilovolt (kV) substation in Sector 15 to meet power demand for the next decade in Old Gurgaon, which did not have any high-capacity substation so far, officials familiar with the matter said, adding that the facility will serve as the backbone of electricity distribution for the whole area in the future.
-
Akhilesh assails UP govt for recovery orders from i ineligible beneficiaries
Lucknow: Assailing the government for the recovery orders from ineligible beneficiaries, former chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said no conditions were put when the free ration was provided but now beneficiaries were being asked to surrender ration cards quoting exclusion criteria. Targeting his own party's government, BJP MP Varun Gandhi in a tweet on Saturday questioned, “Eligible before polls and ineligible after polls?”
-
Delhi: Labourer killed, two others injured in Dwarka wall collapse
New Delhi: A 40-year-old labourer died and two others, including a minor, sustained injuries when a wall collapsed near an under-construction building in Dwarka Sector 23 on Saturday. Delhi Fire Services officials said that two persons, identified as Harbai (30) and Pramod (10), sustained minor injuries. According to police, further probe revealed that Jagdish and a few other labourers were working in the under construction building when the wall of the adjacent partially constructed building collapsed.
-
Schools in Maha to be graded based on infra, academics
All private and government schools from across Maharashtra will now be graded for their infrastructure and academics on similar lines to the National Assessment and Accreditation Council. These schools will receive a grade as per the parameters laid down in the National Education Policy. Ayush Prasad, chairman of the study group on school standard authority and chief executive officer (CEO), Zilla Parishad, Pune added that an integrated dashboard would be created to report the data as per different accreditation models.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics