Mercury rises in Delhi as air quality remains ‘moderate’ for 6th day

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 24, 2025 10:19 AM IST

A rise in maximum and minimum temperatures was expected by 3-4°C by Wednesday as a western disturbance was due to start to influencing the region and slow down wind speed

The mercury rose marginally in Delhi on Monday even as the air quality remained in the “moderate” zone for a sixth day. The minimum temperature of 10.7°C was a degree below normal while it was 10.3°C on Sunday.

Delhi’s AQI was 169 (moderate) at 9am on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
Delhi’s AQI was 169 (moderate) at 9am on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Cool northwesterly winds that led to below-normal minimum temperatures were set to change with the wind direction switching to easterly again.

A rise in maximum and minimum temperatures was expected by 3-4°C by Wednesday as a western disturbance was due to start to influencing the region and slow down wind speed. The drop in wind speed, change in its direction, and gradual cloudiness will impact temperature.

The minimum temperature was expected to touch 14°C by Wednesday, possibly rising to around 17°C by Friday. The mercury was likely to rise to 30°C by Wednesday. The maximum temperature was 26.7°C on Sunday and 24.7°C a day earlier.

Private forecaster Skymet Meteorology vice president Mahesh Palawat said scattered light rain from Thursday will dip the maximum temperature marginally again but the mercury will keep rising making nights warmer.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was 169 (moderate) at 9am on Monday compared to 144 (moderate) at 4pm on Sunday. The Early Warning System for Delhi said the AQI was expected to remain moderate until at least Tuesday before deteriorating as the wind speeds dip.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 as “moderate”, 201 and 300 as “poor”, 301 and 400 as “very poor”, and over 400 as “severe”.

