Mercury set to rebound in Delhi, but no heatwave likely for 2-3 days
The temperature is predicted to increase in Delhi but a heatwave is not likely in the capital until Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.
The Safdarjung Observatory -- Delhi's base station -- recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, two notches below normal for this time of the year.
The mercury is predicted to breach the 40-degree mark on Monday amid clear skies and gradually rise to 44 degrees Celsius by Thursday.
The IMD predicted the maximum temperature may increase by three to five degrees Celsius in most parts of northwest India during the next five days.
The mercury is likely to touch the 44-degree mark in Delhi by Thursday, it said.
The city has recorded eight heatwave days in April this year, the maximum since 11 such days witnessed in the month in 2010.
For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.
A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.
The national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius on April 21, 2017. The all-time high maximum temperature for the month was 45.6 degrees Celsius on April 29, 1941.
The weather department had earlier said northwest India and adjoining parts of central India are likely to see more intense and frequent heatwave conditions in April.
-
Watch: Asha Bhosle pays melodious tribute to sister Lata Mangeshkar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award and remembered the iconic singer as an artiste who was an integral part of nation-building. Modi, who regarded her as his elder sister, is the first recipient of the award. Lata Mangeshkar died at 92 in February following multiple organ failure. Reminiscing the memories of singer Asha Bhosle melodious tribute, Mangeshkar emerged as one of the major highlights of the event.
-
State makes hospitals responsible for verification of organ donor, recipient documents
In a move that is likely to affect the pace of organ transplants in the state, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research in a circular dated April 11 has made hospitals accountable for reviewing and verifying that the organ donor is genuine, is donating her/his organ of free will, and there is no monetary transaction involved. An inquiry was set up by DMER, which submitted its report to DMER two days back.
-
Vaccination not mandatory for upcoming exams, clarifies CISCE
Mumbai: Days after state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad approached the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) as well as the union education minister regarding a mandate by the board making vaccination compulsory for all those appearing exams, the CISCE released a circular clarifying that their earlier circular has been misinterpreted. No such clarification for schools has been released.
-
MVA-BJP engage in a war of words over Hanuman Chalisa row
Mumbai After the drama over the Hanuman Chalisa row led to the arrest of Independent MP Navneet Kaur Rana and husband MLA Ravi Rana on Saturday, sharp reactions poured in from ruling parties and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.
-
Delhi's new Covid cases dip but cross 1,000-mark for third straight day
Delhi on Sunday registered 1,083 fresh coronavirus cases and one death in the last 24 hours, the city health bulletin data shows. The positivity rate stood at 4.48 per cent. On Saturday, the national capital added 1,094 infections and two deaths. There are 107 Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals in Delhi at present, while 2812 are recuperating in home isolation. The total fatalities due to the virus stand at 26,167.
