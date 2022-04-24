Home / Cities / Delhi News / Mercury set to rebound in Delhi, but no heatwave likely for 2-3 days
The Safdarjung Observatory -- Delhi's base station -- recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, two notches below normal for this time of the year.
The IMD predicted the maximum temperature may increase by three to five degrees Celsius in most parts of northwest India during the next five days.
Published on Apr 24, 2022 10:00 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

 The temperature is predicted to increase in Delhi but a heatwave is not likely in the capital until Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

The mercury is predicted to breach the 40-degree mark on Monday amid clear skies and gradually rise to 44 degrees Celsius by Thursday.

The IMD predicted the maximum temperature may increase by three to five degrees Celsius in most parts of northwest India during the next five days.

The mercury is likely to touch the 44-degree mark in Delhi by Thursday, it said.

The city has recorded eight heatwave days in April this year, the maximum since 11 such days witnessed in the month in 2010.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

The national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius on April 21, 2017. The all-time high maximum temperature for the month was 45.6 degrees Celsius on April 29, 1941.

The weather department had earlier said northwest India and adjoining parts of central India are likely to see more intense and frequent heatwave conditions in April. 

