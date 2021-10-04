Metro, traffic to run on same flyover on Pink Line link

New Delhi: A three-lane flyover and Metro viaduct will run parallel on a common structure that is being constructed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) along with Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) at Soorghat in north Delhi.

The integrated elevated structure will be constructed parallel to an existing single-lane flyover on the Outer Ring Road. An underpass will be constructed under the integrated structure for vehicular traffic going towards Signature Bridge, said DMRC officials.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communication, DMRC, said, “In this first-of-its-kind engineering marvel, integrated portals (structure) will be erected on which a flyover as well as a Metro viaduct will be placed. On these portals, the road flyover and the Metro viaduct will rest and run parallel to each other for a length of (approx.) 450 metres.”

The integrated structure is part of DMRC’s 12km-long under-construction Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor, which is being constructed under Phase-4 expansion plan. The corridor is part of the Pink line (Majlis park-Shiv Vihar corridor).

According to the plan, a total of 21 portals (each portal will have two piers) with average width of 26m and a height of 10 metres will be constructed. The Metro viaduct and three-lane flyover will be 10.5m and 10m wide respectively. The flyover will run adjacent to the existing single flyover between Wazirabad to ISBT Kashmere Gate near Soorghat.

“Delhi Metro will construct the portals and the Metro viaduct over it and PWD will erect the superstructure for flyover on the already constructed portals in future,” said Dayal.

A senior PWD official said, “We have tied-up with DMRC for the project. We have sent the project proposal for financial approval.”

In a bid to provide smooth passage to vehicular traffic coming from north Delhi towards Signature bridge, DMRC has decided to construct an underpass. The underpass will merge with the road on the other side of Najafgarh drain on the Outer Ring Road.

The Delhi PWD has been planning to construct another single-lane flyover near the existing one to ease congestion on Outer Ring Road. The DMRC and Delhi PWD decided to integrate the project to expedite the construction work and also address construction related issues, said a DMRC official.

This is not the first time that PWD and DMRC have collaborated on engineering projects. As part of Phase-4, DMRC is already constructing two integrated double decker flyover-cum-Metro viaduct projects. In these two projects, the Metro viaduct and flyover will be constructed on single piers at two different levels. A 2.4km long flyover-cum-viaduct will be constructed on Mehrauli Badarpur road as part of the Aerocity -Tughlaqabad corridor.

But at Soorghat, the two modes of transport will run parallel to each other. DMRC officials said that they plan to complete the project by December 2023.

Once the 12km-long Majlis Park – Maujpur corridor is completed, the Pink Line will be the first ever ‘ring corridor’ in India with a length of about 70km.