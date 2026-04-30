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Minimum fare for e-rickshaws will be 20: Federation of E-rickshaws

Minimum fare for e-rickshaws will be ₹20: Federation of E-rickshaws

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 09:01 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Minimum fare for e-rickshaws will be 20 from Friday, with electric vehicle federation announcing its decision, even as Delhi government has not taken any decision on the matter.

Minimum fare for e-rickshaws will be 20: Federation of E-rickshaws

Anuj Sharma, chairman of the federation also said that the minimum fare of rides has been revised to 20, which will be implemented from May 1.

"The minimum fare price has been revised to 20. We have also asked e-rickshaw drivers to wear uniform and have a proper fitness certificate for the vehicles," Sharma said.

This is the first time since the vehicles were introduced in 2014 that the price has been revised. This has been done keeping in view of the increased costs of buying and charging e-rickshaws," he added.

The Delhi government denied any approval of a minimum price for e-rickshaws.

"No decision has been taken by the administration so far on the minimum fare," a senior official said on the matter.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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