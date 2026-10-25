Minor gangrape: DDA installs 105 lights, 4 CCTV cameras at Aastha Kunj Park

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has installed 105 additional lights and four CCTV cameras at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji following concerns over inadequate lighting and security arrangements at the 142-acre green space in the aftermath of gangrape of a 17-year-old Faridabad girl last month, an official said on Saturday.

According to the DDA, all 340 existing lights at the park were functional, while the additional lights were installed in line with recommendations from a safety audit. (HT Archive)

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According to the DDA, all 340 existing lights at the park were functional, while the additional lights were installed in line with recommendations from a safety audit. The official said a proposal to install high-mast lights at identified locations is also being processed following a joint inspection with electrical officials.

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HT visited the park on Wednesday evening and found the park’s walking pathways well lit, with a police patrol vehicle making rounds. However, some parts of the park, which has 29 gates, were still pitch dark. Security guards were absent from two entry points during the spot check.

The DDA said it has deployed all security guards sanctioned for the park, with regular patrols to ensure coverage. The department has also introduced biometric attendance for security guards, who mark their attendance multiple times a day, in addition to physical roll calls.

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{{^usCountry}} The department has deployed two motorcycles equipped with sirens, torches, and other essential safety equipment for night patrols. The site in-charge, security supervisor, and departmental staff also conduct surprise inspections to check security arrangements and guard deployment, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department has deployed two motorcycles equipped with sirens, torches, and other essential safety equipment for night patrols. The site in-charge, security supervisor, and departmental staff also conduct surprise inspections to check security arrangements and guard deployment, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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The site installed four CCTV cameras following the incident, and all are functional. The official said the damaged portions of the park’s boundary wall have also been repaired, with no broken sections or breaches reported at present.

The DDA said it has made all gates lockable, as recommended in the safety audit, while wicket gates close at 9 pm under existing arrangements.

As 99% of the park falls within the morphological ridge, the authority said it was planning illumination in densely vegetated areas judiciously to avoid disturbing the natural flora and fauna, while ensuring adequate lighting along pathways and visitor-use areas.

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The DDA added that it regularly monitors the condition of lights, CCTV cameras, gates, and boundary walls, along with the performance of security personnel.