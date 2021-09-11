Miranda House ranked #1: Eminent alumni elated, reminisce good ol’ days

It was a day of celebration for students and alumni of Delhi University’s Miranda House for retaining first rank for the fifth year in a row in the college wise NIRF rankings 2021. Eminent graduates from the college take a trip down the memory lane and remember their good ol’ days from alma mater. Here’s what they have to say:

Urvashi Butalia, writer and publisher

I am not surprised that Miranda House has ranked at top. Even at the time, in early ‘70’s, it was very open, had students from various backgrounds, range of subjects which many other women colleges didn’t have. I think Miranda was also the first women college to join DUSU, many other women colleges stayed away from it - they saw it as too political. From what I remember, it was culturally very rich in theatre and music. And my special connection was that my mother was an early Mirandian. When the college didn’t have courses but a hostel where working women could stay - they were there during the partition violence. After that, it turned into an actual college.

Anuja Chauhan, author

I wasn’t in a position to choose the college due to my poor marks but I was good at extra curricular activities so I managed to get into Miranda House. It was a safe haven. Girls were not just mere spectators. I never thought of having a political opinion until I started studying here. There was a lot of awakening - be it political, fashion or feminism.”Chauhan also points out how girls used to swoon over guys back in those days. She shares, “The only way boys used to enter our college was when there were fests and girls used to go gaga!”

Minissha Lamba, actor

I barely made it to the cut off list if I remember correctly. There was an essay that needed to be submitted with an application form, that would have been it ... I don’t quite remember if that was the case though. I studied English, and it was a such a wonderful subject to be a part of that going to college was a pleasure. No more equations and mathematics and formulas... But thoughts, opinions, views, and that wasn’t a view that was wrong. Everything could be argued. And if argued well and with logic, that was the first breath of freshness or freedom that a young adult aspires towards.

Shovana Narayan, Kathak exponent

I have fond memories. In those days [1960s] there were limited colleges so I didn’t not have too much options to choose from. I only took admission at Miranda House because of the best faculty and reputation of the college. Our classes used to happen at Physics faculty of Delhi but my classmates were hostellers so I used to spend time with them at the college either in their rooms or cafeteria, during our free periods. I was not a part of any society but they used to call me to perform at functions!