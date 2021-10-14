Mobile App to book parking slots online launched in Delhi. What you should know

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched a mobile application for booking of online parking slots and hassle-free parking. With the launch of 'MyParkings' app, the Union government hopes to resolve parking issues and congestion of vehicle parking in South Delhi. “Parking is a difficult issue and this app is an effort to reduce stress and help people plan their trips better,” Thakur said during the launch event, which was also attended by Mukkesh Suryaan, Mayor, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC); Gyanesh Bharti, Commissioner, SDMC and George Kuruvilla, CMD, BECIL.

Here's all you need to know about the app:

-Not only will the app offer people in Delhi smart parking solution, but also help reduce pollution from vehicles as it will minimise the time spent searching for parking spots.

-This app has been developed by Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) with SDMC with the purpose to digitise all authorised parking under the civic body's municipal limits, a report by PTI said.

-Enabled with IoT technology, ‘MyParkings’ app will be available for use for mobile apps on both Android and iOS platforms.

-People can book vehicle parking in South Delhi on the spot or in advance with the help of the app. They will also have the flexibility of selecting slots.

-Among other features, the app will also give people the option of paperless check-in and check-out of vehicles, shared parking for safety and recall, display of amenities and facilities in and near parking locations.

-The app will provide options for electric vehicle charging stations and integration of card with DTC/Delhi Metro; smart QR code for slot booking, check in and checkout and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system.

-Anurag Thakur hoped that other municipal corporations in Delhi will also adopt similar solutions to hassle-free parking.

(With agency inputs)