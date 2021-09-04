Mock sleeves are a thing now!

Statement sleeves never go out of style. They can make a minimal dress a memorable one. Sleeves have always added stage worthy drama to outfits. Bell, gigot, puff, dolman and pagoda were some of the most loved styles in the Victorian era. Princess Diana’s iconic wedding gown designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel for her July 1981 wedding also had exaggerated puff sleeves. The global runway has also showcases the most jaw dropping versions of sleeves.

Though every dress can’t have statement sleeves, they can stand out with false sleeves. And in a pandemic affected world, the idea is getting a thumbs up from fashion lovers as it makes fashion sustainable, economical and more fun.

Puff sleeves that can be worn with sleeveless tops or dresses. (Photo:cocktailrev/Instagram)

Detachable sleeves can be paired with numerous outfits. “These sleeves are also called false or fake sleeves. They can be used as an add on sleeve in a shoulder-less or shoulder-strap dress. Available in styles such as bell, balloon and puff, they come in a variety of fabrics and can be solid, printed, lacey and ruffled. I find them very purposeful and alluring. They transform the look and feel of the garment instantly. They also help reduce the carbon footprint,” says Gautam Gupta, fashion designer.

With people keen to ditch fast fashion, detachable sleeves become a great choice. “These sleeves are very popular among GenZs and millennials. They have the potential to transform traditional Indian wear, kids clothing and even menswear,” says Chandni Khattar, founder of Heart Up My Sleeves, a homegrown brand started by sister duo Riya Khattar and Chandni Khattar amidst the lockdown. “It’s a great investment as one pair of sleeves can be worn with a number of outfits and styled imaginatively in myriad ways,” says Riya Khattar.

Sequin sleeves for the party perfect look. (Photo: heartupmysleeves/Instagram)

You can pair them with a basic tank top and jeans to elevate a casual look. They add drama and elegance when paired with a saree or a lehenga. One can also pair it with a tube or strapless dress. You can also transform a simple daytime jumpsuit look into one for a night out with detachable exaggerated sleeves.

Super-model Sonalika Sahay finds these sleeves fun and utilitarian. “It’s a great way to recycle your outfits and create brand new looks. I love pairing a simple tube dress with white flounced sleeves for a party look. I even style my saris with simple blouses that I team with exaggerated detachable sleeves for a funky look,” she says.

Plain black sleeves to add a dash of glam to your look. (Photo: heartupmysleeves/Instagram)

The fashion accessory accentuates attire without burning a hole in your wallet. “Detachable sleeves meet the demands of today’s fast-paced society. Everyone wants to look stylish but does not want to invest too much. The concept of detachable sleeves is both practical and fashionable at the same time,” says fashion designer Kavita Gupta who customises detachable sleeves according to the taste and personality of her clients.

So take predictability and boredom out of your wardrobe and give your simple outfits a partyworthy makeover with detachable sleeves.

