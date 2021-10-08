Monsoon to withdraw from Delhi in 1-2 days, says IMD

Conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of monsoon from some parts of Gujarat, entire Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Madhya Pradesh during next 1-2 days according to India Meteorological Department.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over the East-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast. It is very likely to persist during the next 4-5 days with slight northward movement. A trough (line of low pressure) is running from the cyclonic circulation over the Eastcentral Arabian sea to the Westcentral Bay of Bengal adjoining Andhra Pradesh Coast across South Interior Karnataka, Rayalseema.

Under the influence of these systems, light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places with isolated heavy rain likely over Maharashtra, Kerala and Coastal Karnataka during the next 5 days and over Tamil Nadu till October 10.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Andaman Sea around October 10. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards towards south Odisha and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh coast during subsequent 4-5 days. Light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places with isolated heavy falls very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next 5 days.