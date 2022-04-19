Home / Cities / Delhi News / ‘Most adults in Delhi vaccinated but…’: Top doctor's note of caution on XE variant
delhi news

‘Most adults in Delhi vaccinated but…’: Top doctor's note of caution on XE variant

Dr Suresh Kumar of the LNJP Hospital said that though the new strain is yet to be observed in the city, doctors ‘fear the XE variant.’
Image used only for representation
Image used only for representation
Published on Apr 19, 2022 08:55 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Amid an uptick in Delhi’s daily Covid-19 cases, a senior doctor of a top city hospital said on Tuesday that though most adults in Delhi have been vaccinated against the viral illness, doctors are ‘fearful’ of the new ‘XE’ Covid variant. “We have to be careful and follow Covid-19 guidelines. Most adults are vaccinated, but we fear the new XE variant as a few states have reported this. But in Delhi, this variant has not been observed thus far,” Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, said, according to news agency ANI.

Also Read | Jain: Covid situation under control, XE variant not a cause for concern

Dr Kumar further spoke on the current pandemic situation in Delhi. “The majority of cases are mild in nature, most children are having fever and weakness while adults are maintaining oxygen saturation and don’t need oxygen support. Those having pre-existing conditions might have complications. We’re prepared to deal with the situation,” he said.

Also Read | What is XE variant? Experts on common symptoms, severity and possibility of new wave

Also Read | XE variant of Covid-19 reported in India: Follow these guidelines to stay safe

The XE is a combination of two strains of the Omicron variant, BA.1 and BA.2. In India, one case each was reported from Maharashtra and Gujarat, respectively. The Maharashtra case, found in Mumbai, was announced by the city’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on April 6; however, a day later, the Maharashtra government said that the state health department was yet to receive any confirmation regarding the variant and hence the department can't confirm it.

Also Read | India reports 1st case of XE variant in Mumbai, fully jabbed woman found infected

The Gujarat case, on the other hand, was found in a man who was on a social visit to Vadodara. The ‘XE’ strain was first detected in the United Kingdom in January.

Also Read | 67-year-old man tested +ve for XE variant, fully recovered: Gujarat official

Meanwhile, Delhi’s fresh Covid-19 infections jumped to 632 on Tuesday, up from 517 and 501 on April 17 and 18, respectively, according to a health department bulletin. There were as many as 414 new recoveries and no new death, while the daily positivity rate stood at 4.42%. The city’s cumulative tally is at 1,869,683, including 1,841,576 recoveries, 26,160 fatalities and 1,947 active cases.

 

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
xe variant covid-19 delhi news + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The tally of active cases slightly increased to 660 after 108 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. (HT PHOTO)

    85 cases in Mumbai, highest in two months

    Mumbai Mumbai reported 85 cases, the highest in two months, while Maharashtra reported the highest cases for the month of April at 137 on Tuesday. In the 19 days between April 1 and 18, the state has clocked 2,024 cases, while during the same period in 2020, 3,346 cases were recorded. Maharashtra has been reporting fewer than 200 cases for the last 25 days. It also saw three deaths, taking the toll to 1,47,820.

  • The SGPC chief was referring to purported media reports in Pakistan about alleged abduction of Gulab Singh Shaheen. (PTI File Photo)

    SGPC raises concern over ‘disappearance’ of Pakistan’s first Sikh cop

    The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Tuesday raised concern over the alleged disappearance of Pakistan's first Sikh police officer Gulab Singh Shaheen, calling it an act of repression against minorities in the neighbouring country. Condemning “injustice and excesses” on the Sikhs in Pakistan, SGPC president Harjinder Singh said in the past too, there have been such “unfortunate” incidents, making it clear that the minority community is not safe there.

  • A special operations group officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Police keeps vigil ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit, at Palli panchayat in Samba district, on Tuesday. (PTI)

    J&K’s security situation much better than before: DGP

    DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is much better than before and attributed the improvement to successful conduct of counter-terror operations in the region. Our policy is not to buy peace in J&K, but establish it: LG J & K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinhaid the government's policy is not to buy peace, but to establish an everlasting one by destroying the entire eco-system of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

  • A beneficiary reacts while receiving a dose of Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive for the 12-14 years of age group at a dispensary Daryaganj in New Delhi on Tuesday.&nbsp;

    Delhi records 632 fresh Covid-19 cases, no death; positivity rate at 4.42%

    Delhi on Tuesday reported 632 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate dropped to 4.42 per cent from 7.72 per cent even as the city had recorded 501 new cases a day before. The active cases stand at 1,274, the Delhi health bulletin shows. On Monday, the national capital recorded 501 fresh cases, 16 less than the previous day.

  • Jhunjhunu road accident: Eight of them died on the spot, and three more succumbed to their injuries in hospitals. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    11 people returning after immersion of ashes die in Rajasthan road accident

    Eleven members of a family were killed and seven injured on Tuesday when the pickup truck they were travelling in crashed into a tractor-trolley in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said. Among the 11 dead are two teenagers, Arpit (15) and Naresh (16), and two women, Savitri (45) and Rajbala (35). “Anguished by the tragic accident in Jhunjhunu. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out