Jain: Covid situation under control, XE variant not a cause for concern
- The variant has not been detected in Delhi so far, according to people familiar with the matter.
Noting that the Delhi government is keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in the Capital, health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday urged people to not panic amid reports of a new XE variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, that causes Covid-19, pointing out that it has not been classified as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO).
The variant has not been detected in Delhi so far, according to people familiar with the matter.
“The XE variant is yet to be classified as a variant of concern. New variants of the virus are being discovered around the world almost every other day, and many more will emerge as time passes. We have to understand that unless a variant is deemed as a ‘variant of concern’ by the WHO, we need not worry about it. However, we still need to keep our guards up and follow the rules pertaining to the pandemic,” said Jain, addressing the media on Monday.
“We are closely monitoring the Covid situation in Delhi. There is no need to focus on the infection rate at the moment, as the number of hospital admissions is decreasing day by day and the total daily cases are between 100 and 200. Only around 49 people were admitted into hospitals, which is a significant fall in numbers from around 150 people being admitted a month ago. We have to understand that Covid is here to stay and we have to learn to live with it and make changes to our policies accordingly,” he added.
Since April 4, the Covid positivity rate in Delhi has remained above the 1% mark.
On Friday, the Union health ministry also wrote to five state governments, including Delhi, directing them to keep a close watch on the rising Covid cases. On Monday, the city reported 137 new infections and the case positivity rate settled at 2.70%.
-
7 held with over 15 kg of heroin, worth ₹60 cr, in 2 separate cases
The special cell of Delhi Police on Monday said they have recovered over 15 kilos of heroin from seven peddlers, belonging to two different gangs, who were arrested in separate operations carried out in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh between March 31 and April 7. Three cars used for transporting the contraband were also seized from the arrested persons, they said.
-
Schools in Ghaziabad, Noida shut after students test positive
Physical classes were stopped in three schools in Noida and Ghaziabad after over 20 students and teachers tested positive for Covid-19 over the last week, school officials said on Monday. In Noida, at least 16 Covid-19 cases -- 13 students and three teachers -- were detected till Monday in a school in Sector 40, after the first case was reported on April 6. The school will return to offline classes on April 18.
-
Delhi sets heatwave record on hottest April day in 5yrs
Delhi recorded its fifth consecutive heatwave day on Monday with the Safdarjung observatory, the Capital's base station for weather, recording a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius (C), seven degrees above normal, making it the hottest April day since 2017 when it touched 43.2C on April 21. The brief respite will be due to a western disturbance over northwest India.
-
5 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
As many as five fresh Covid-19 infections were reported in the tricity on Monday, against the six cases on Sunday. Four cases were reported from Chandigarh while one case surfaced in Mohali. No new case was reported from Panchkula. In Chandigarh, the infected people are residents of Sectors 9, 10, 35 and 44. The daily positivity rate was 0.73% in Chandigarh, followed by 0.38% in Mohali and 0 in Panchkula.
-
FIR against BKU (Charuni) members for blocking Chandimandir toll plaza
Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) have been booked for allegedly blocking the Chandimandir toll plaza for over an hour on Saturday. The police, in the FIR, stated that on April 9, members of BKU (Charuni) had held protests at all toll plazas in Haryana. They protested from 10am till 1pm. Around 11:15am, block president of Charuni group, Gurjant Singh, who is from Surajpur, reached the Chandimandir toll plaza along with 15-20 farmers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics