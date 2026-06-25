Mother of minor raped at Janakpuri school tells Delhi HC of threat from accused kin

New Delhi

A vacation bench of justice Vinod Kumar said that he would pronounce a verdict in the Delhi Police and the mother’s appeal against the trial court’s order, granting bail to the staffer, on Monday. (Representative Photo)

The mother of a three-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by a 57-year-old staff member at a private school in Delhi’s Janakpuri, informed the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that she had been facing threats and intimidation from the son of the accused staffer.

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Appearing in person, the child’s mother submitted that the son of the accused had even intimidated her near Gate No. 7 of the Delhi High Court on the day.

The mother’s lawyer said, “There are certain facts which have happened subsequently, which is in regard to the threat, intimidation which has occurred today.”

Taking note of the same, a vacation bench of justice Vinod Kumar said that it would pronounce a verdict in the Delhi Police and the mother’s appeal against the trial court’s order, granting bail to the staffer, on Monday.

The police arrested the staffer on 1 May and remanded him to judicial custody, following the complaint lodged by the child’s mother at the Janakpuri police station, alleging that her daughter was sexually assaulted during school hours on April 30, the second day after her admission to the school. A case under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita about the rape of minors and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

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{{^usCountry}} On 7 May, he was granted bail with certain conditions and asked to furnish surety bonds of ₹20,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On 7 May, he was granted bail with certain conditions and asked to furnish surety bonds of ₹20,000. {{/usCountry}}

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On May 8, the Delhi government issued a show cause notice to the school management over the alleged rape of the three-year-old girl on the school premises. Highlighting serious concerns regarding child safety, supervision, and compliance with statutory norms, the directorate of education warned that failure to provide a satisfactory response could result in withdrawal of the school’s recognition and even a takeover of its management under the provisions of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules.

On May 14, the Delhi Police arrested a woman teacher in connection with the case, but the trial court granted her bail on May 20.

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The Delhi Police, represented by additional solicitor general SV Raju, then moved the high court challenging the orders, describing the case as “gross” and arguing that since the child identified the accused and the teacher in the test identification parade, the bail should clearly be cancelled.

The counsel for the accused staffer, KK Manan, opposed the petition, asserting that no such incident took place.

The Delhi Police’s appeal against the bail granted to the teacher will be heard on July 8.