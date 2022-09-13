Home / Cities / Delhi News / Motorcycle-borne men shoot at woman in outer Delhi, probe on

Motorcycle-borne men shoot at woman in outer Delhi, probe on

delhi news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 11:37 PM IST

The woman, Santara (single name), had come to meet her daughter at her house in Prakash Vihar near Shahabad Dairy just minutes before she was shot in the abdomen, police said

Santara confronted the assailants, police quoted her daughter Vimla as saying, following which the two panicked and shot at her before fleeing. (Representative image)
Santara confronted the assailants, police quoted her daughter Vimla as saying, following which the two panicked and shot at her before fleeing. (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent

Two bike-borne men shot at a 55-year-old woman in front of her daughter and granddaughter outside their home in outer Delhi on Monday night, police said.

The woman, Santara (single name), had come to meet her daughter at her house in Prakash Vihar near Shahabad Dairy just minutes before she was shot in the abdomen, police said. She is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital, and her condition is stated to be serious. Five teams have been formed to identify and nab the assailants, police said.

The reason behind the firing could not be ascertained as on Tuesday, as Santara’s daughter has given contradictory statements.

Initially, Vimla, the daughter, claimed that the two assailants came, pointed a gun at her and asked her to give them all the cash and valuables kept at her home. Santara confronted the assailants, police quoted Vimla as saying, following which the two panicked and shot at her before fleeing.

In her later statement, Vimla alleged the two bike-borne men arrived and were passing some lewd remarks on her daughter. When Vimla and Santara protested, one of the men whipped out a pistol and fired a shot, after which they fled, police said.

“We have registered a case of attempt to murder and firing and probing all possible angles. The exact motive behind the incident is unclear. It will be ascertained only when we arrest the suspects and interrogate them. The suspects were captured in a CCTV camera. Our five teams are working on the available clues,” said Devesh Kumar Mahla, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • On January 1, 2017, Akhilesh replaced his father Mulayam Singh Yadav as the SP national president. (HT file)

    SP likely to re-elect Akhilesh as party chief for third term next month

    Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav was most likely to be re-elected for the third consecutive term for the next five years at the party's national convention likely to be held sometime next month, said a senior SP leader aware of the development. Patry's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel was also likely to retain his post, the SP leader added. The SP is currently busy with its membership drive.

  • Kalwa station Praful Gangurde/HT Photo

    Digha station nears completion but Airoli-Kalwa elevated corridor to take three years

    Although Digha station on the Central Line will be ready by the year-end, commuters will have to wait for at least three more years to have a smoother and faster travel to Navi Mumbai while avoiding the ever-congested Thane station. An elevated corridor connecting Digha with Airoli and Kalwa stations is still stuck in the land acquisition stage due to protests by project-affected people.

  • Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)

    Construction of stormwater drains has been going on for 20 yrs: Bommai

    Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “In recent times, rajakaluves have gained a lot of significance. Like they (Congress) said, the construction of rajakaluves has been going on for the last 20 years. Out of the 859km, 450km has been covered in the last two decades.” To be sure, that is about 22.5 kms per year.

  • The conference was organised by the director general of police (DGP) for Uttar Pradesh and involved several top officials.

    Ahead of festive season, UP Police's meeting focuses on 10 key areas

    The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday held a video conference at its headquarters in Lucknow to review the overall law and order situation in the state, in addition to making preparations in view of the upcoming festivals. The conference was organised by the director general of police for Uttar Pradesh and involved several top officials, including the principal secretary of home, ADG LO (law and order) and ADG crime, among others.

  • The delimitation commission has set October 3 as the last date for the general public to submit their suggestions and objections to the report. (HT Photo)

    Political parties point out uneven distribution of population in new wards

    New Delhi: Political parties, former councillors and resident welfare associations on Tuesday said the delimitation commission has introduced large scale variations in terms of division of the population and areas across 250 wards -- a step they say will lead to confusion among the general public and disparate distribution of development resources. According to the 2011 Census, Delhi's population was 16,418,663, which formed the basis for division of wards across assembly constituencies.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out