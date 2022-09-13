Motorcycle-borne men shoot at woman in outer Delhi, probe on
The woman, Santara (single name), had come to meet her daughter at her house in Prakash Vihar near Shahabad Dairy just minutes before she was shot in the abdomen, police said
Two bike-borne men shot at a 55-year-old woman in front of her daughter and granddaughter outside their home in outer Delhi on Monday night, police said.
The woman, Santara (single name), had come to meet her daughter at her house in Prakash Vihar near Shahabad Dairy just minutes before she was shot in the abdomen, police said. She is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital, and her condition is stated to be serious. Five teams have been formed to identify and nab the assailants, police said.
The reason behind the firing could not be ascertained as on Tuesday, as Santara’s daughter has given contradictory statements.
Initially, Vimla, the daughter, claimed that the two assailants came, pointed a gun at her and asked her to give them all the cash and valuables kept at her home. Santara confronted the assailants, police quoted Vimla as saying, following which the two panicked and shot at her before fleeing.
In her later statement, Vimla alleged the two bike-borne men arrived and were passing some lewd remarks on her daughter. When Vimla and Santara protested, one of the men whipped out a pistol and fired a shot, after which they fled, police said.
“We have registered a case of attempt to murder and firing and probing all possible angles. The exact motive behind the incident is unclear. It will be ascertained only when we arrest the suspects and interrogate them. The suspects were captured in a CCTV camera. Our five teams are working on the available clues,” said Devesh Kumar Mahla, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north).
SP likely to re-elect Akhilesh as party chief for third term next month
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav was most likely to be re-elected for the third consecutive term for the next five years at the party's national convention likely to be held sometime next month, said a senior SP leader aware of the development. Patry's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel was also likely to retain his post, the SP leader added. The SP is currently busy with its membership drive.
Digha station nears completion but Airoli-Kalwa elevated corridor to take three years
Although Digha station on the Central Line will be ready by the year-end, commuters will have to wait for at least three more years to have a smoother and faster travel to Navi Mumbai while avoiding the ever-congested Thane station. An elevated corridor connecting Digha with Airoli and Kalwa stations is still stuck in the land acquisition stage due to protests by project-affected people.
Construction of stormwater drains has been going on for 20 yrs: Bommai
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “In recent times, rajakaluves have gained a lot of significance. Like they (Congress) said, the construction of rajakaluves has been going on for the last 20 years. Out of the 859km, 450km has been covered in the last two decades.” To be sure, that is about 22.5 kms per year.
Ahead of festive season, UP Police's meeting focuses on 10 key areas
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday held a video conference at its headquarters in Lucknow to review the overall law and order situation in the state, in addition to making preparations in view of the upcoming festivals. The conference was organised by the director general of police for Uttar Pradesh and involved several top officials, including the principal secretary of home, ADG LO (law and order) and ADG crime, among others.
Political parties point out uneven distribution of population in new wards
New Delhi: Political parties, former councillors and resident welfare associations on Tuesday said the delimitation commission has introduced large scale variations in terms of division of the population and areas across 250 wards -- a step they say will lead to confusion among the general public and disparate distribution of development resources. According to the 2011 Census, Delhi's population was 16,418,663, which formed the basis for division of wards across assembly constituencies.
