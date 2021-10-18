MPD-2041: Public hearing focuses on housing for urban poor, ownership rights

On Day One of the public hearing on the Master Plan of Delhi-2041 (MPD-2041) on Monday, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) held consultations with the public on issues concerning migrant workers and the urban poor living in the national capital. A total of 8,781 people were invited to attend the public hearing, DDA officials said.

The consultations were divided into six slots and issues discussed included affordable housing for migrant workers, facilities for street vendors, provision for ownership rights to people living in resettlement colonies, provisions for day care centres or crèches, and recognition of unauthorised residential colonies that have come up on Zone O (Yamuna floodplains).

The draft MPD-2041 is the vision document for the city’s growth over the next two decades, and proposes to make Delhi a 24X7 city with night-time economy, affordable housing, mixed development and transit-oriented development.

Following the row over the limited time given by the DDA for public hearings, the land-owning agency has put out a detailed schedule for public hearings that will be held between October 18 and November 10.

While the DDA has invited a total of 17,162 people to participate in the two-day session beginning October 18, it will hold chapter-wise hearings from October 25, officials said.

The DDA has received over 1,200 objections/suggestions to MPD-2041 related to environment, economy, transport and mobility, and shelter, among others. Nearly 10,000 comments were received for the land use plan proposed under the draft master plan, while another 2,900 comments were received on development control norms.

A senior DDA official said on condition of anonymity, “There were a lot of people who discussed very local issues related to sanitation and lack of toilets. There were some who spoke about the need for housing.”

DDA officials said they have got suggestions regarding affordable housing for the urban poor. The demand is that at least 10% of the land for housing be reserved for low-cost or affordable housing and provision be made to protect existing slum clusters.

With municipal corporations carrying out surveys to identify street vendors in various markets, DDA officials said they received suggestions from people that vending zones in markets be clearly demarcated.

Residents of Savda Ghevra, a resettlement colony which came up 15 years ago, submitted objections over the delay in getting ownership rights. Residents demanded that provision be made in the MPD-2041 to provide them ownership rights and essential civic infrastructure such as public transport, markets and community centres, and that development be planned in such a manner as to aid them in getting more employment.

While the Centre announced the PM-UDAY scheme in 2019 to give ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, there are around 80 such colonies which are unable to avail of the benefit as their area falls in Zone O of the MPD-2021— the land planning zone which encompasses the Yamuna floodplains, where the National Green Tribunal has decreed a status quo.

Anil Sharma, a resident of Jaitpur, said, “I raised the matter in the public hearing on Monday. I requested DDA to exclude 52 colonies in and around Badarpur assembly constituency from Zone O. In the new master plan, the DDA has divided Zone O in two parts. But we want the DDA to remove our colonies completely from Zone O so that development work can take place and we can get ownership rights.”