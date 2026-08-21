The Master Plan-2047 for Delhi has proposed a series of measures to revive the city’s economic spaces, including regeneration of existing commercial centres, greater flexibility in redevelopment and expansion of commercial activity along wider roads.

MPD-2047 proposes norms to revitalise Delhi’s commercial spaces

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The plan suggests regeneration schemes for district centres, community centres, local shopping centres and convenience shopping centres along with adding economic activities like cloud kitchens and data centres in these areas.

The plan also allows amalgamation and subdivision of plots and shops within integrated commercial-centre schemes, subject to payment of prescribed charges. It provides for additional FAR, conversion charges and other development-related levies as notified by the Centre.

The master plan also expands opportunities for commercial activity along roads with a 30-metre or wider right of way. Residential plots next to these roads, where the streets are neither notified mixed-use nor commercial streets, can undertake commercial activities on the ground floor or first lower floor where the building has a stilt, subject to charges. The plan permits of commercial activities in such locations, while excluding obnoxious, hazardous, inflammable, non-compatible and polluting activities.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials, however, clarified that areas where commercial activities were previously allowed along narrower notified roads in the city will continue to operate as usual. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials, however, clarified that areas where commercial activities were previously allowed along narrower notified roads in the city will continue to operate as usual. {{/usCountry}}