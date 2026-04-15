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Mukarba Chowk underpass work 98 pc complete, to open soon: PWD minister

Mukarba Chowk underpass work 98 pc complete, to open soon: PWD minister

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 09:41 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Work on an underpass in north Delhi's congested Mukarba area is 98 per cent complete and will open for traffic by the end of the month, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Wednesday after an inspection.

Mukarba Chowk underpass work 98 pc complete, to open soon: PWD minister

The Public Works Department has finished the construction work and only final touches remain, Singh said.

The project, aimed at easing congestion in the busy north Delhi stretch, includes three tunnels for two-wheelers, pedestrians and four-wheelers.

According to the plan, the underpass will provide direct connectivity between Badli, Rohini, Azadpur and Jahangirpuri, eliminating the need for vehicles to navigate the heavily congested Mukarba Chowk interchange.

"We plan to open this for traffic use by this month as the work is 98 per cent complete," the minister said.

He said special attention has been given to prevent waterlogging, and the road slope has been designed accordingly.

"The stretch witnesses heavy traffic daily, and the project aims to ensure smoother vehicular movement.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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