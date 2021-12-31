Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Multiplex body meets Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia over closure of cinema halls

Under the yellow alert of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) to tackle Covid-19, the Delhi government has shut down cinema halls and multiplexes. Most cinema halls reopened only in August after a punishing wave of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Business, meanwhile, began only last month, they said.
A view of Delite Cinema after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) announced the cinema halls must be shut in view of the increase in Covid-19 cases in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 01:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

A delegation of the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) on Thursday met deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and sought his intervention in reopening cinema halls in the capital that were recently shut amid the uptick in Covid cases.

The cinema body is a consortium of more than 11 multiplex chains and represents around 80% of the multiplex industry of India.

When the cinemas were ordered shut, Hindi movie 83, starring Ranveer Singh, and Hollywood’s Spiderman - No Way Home -- dubbed the first blockbuster of the Covid era -- were running at the movie halls.

While highlighting the adverse financial situation that the film and cinema industry had been facing since the beginning of the pandemic due to multiple shutdowns, the delegation said that the Delhi government’s decision had brought fresh uncertainty for cinema hall owners. Citing the cancellation of the release of an upcoming Hindi film, Jersey, the delegation urged Sisodia to treat cinemas at par with other industries and allow them to reopen with protocols.

“We fully appreciate the challenges at the government’s end in these tough times, however, instead of closing the cinemas, we would urge the Delhi government to consider introducing ‘double vaccination requirement’ to enter cinemas, as is the case in some other states. Alternatively, the seating capacity restriction of 50% can be reintroduced at cinemas,” said Ajay Bijli, chairman, PVR Limited, who led the delegation.

The delegation also shared a research report outlining the low covid transmission risk in cinemas across the globe.“Cinemas have already demonstrated an ability to operate safely for the public and employees via the usage of enhanced ventilation systems, enhanced hygiene, and other safety protocols. Not a single outbreak of Covid-19 anywhere around the world has been traced to a cinema,” MAI said in a written statement issued on Thursday.

Topics
manish sisodia theatre
