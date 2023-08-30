Man dies by suicide at CR Park hotel

A 28-year-old guest at a CR Park hotel was found hanging inside his room on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday, adding that the man’s web search history and check-in details suggested that he died by suicide.

The victim left behind no suicide note, police said (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the victim left behind no suicide note, the man had searched on the internet about “how to tie a hangman’s knot”, said Chandan Chowdhary, deputy commissioner of police (south).

The deceased, who lived in south Delhi’s Khanpur and ran his own business, had also checked into the hotel room after providing his father’s phone number instead of his own, around 11pm on Monday. This suggests that he may have planned the suicide, the officer said.

When he did not check out of the room by the scheduled time of 11am on Tuesday, the hotel staff first knocked on the door and then called on the phone number mentioned in the register. The call went to his father who arrived at the hotel with the victim’s brother.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The victim’s father and brother, along with the hotel staff, broke the door and found him hanging. Police were informed at around 1pm,” said the DCP.

The man had also written his father’s phone number on the wall of the hotel room, police said.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the case, officers said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON