Narrow lanes, century-old structures and densely packed buildings on small plots make Old Delhi and its surrounding areas particularly vulnerable to building collapses and fires, while posing serious challenges for emergency response agencies, urban planning experts said in the wake of two building collapses in the area over the past 10 days.

Under the Master Plan for Delhi, Old Delhi and adjoining regions are designated as a “special area”. (ANI/ Representational)

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Experts said the recurring difficulties exposed the urgent need to rethink development and safety regulations in these neighbourhoods, where a long-proposed redevelopment plan has made little progress.

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Special area redevelopment plan

Under the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD), these neighbourhoods are designated as a “special area”, covering Old Delhi and its adjoining historic core, the Walled City Extension and parts of Karol Bagh.

MPD 2021 provided for a special area redevelopment plan under which the municipal corporation was to facilitate the amalgamation of plots, with a minimum area of 3,000 square metres, to enable their redevelopment as planned complexes. However, the plan never materialised.

Jagdish Mamgain, an urban planning expert and former chairman of MCD’s works committee, said areas such as Chandni Chowk and Paharganj were expected to have dedicated redevelopment plans because of their unique conditions, but little had moved over the past decade.

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“After every tragedy, we hear about the difficulties in rescue operations and absence of basic safety norms but no progress on special areas masterplan ever occurs. Paharganj, for instance, has a high density of hotels with narrow staircases, lanes barely a few feet wide. It is time to rethink the Old Delhi development plan,” he said.

A senior municipal official said that following directions from then lieutenant governor VK Saxena, a “model plan” was prepared in 2021, but was never notified. “It was intended to serve as pilot project to facilitate the rehabilitation of local residents,” the official said.