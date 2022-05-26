NAS 2021: 'Delhi schools perform better in higher classes'

Delhi school students in classes 8 and 10 fared better than those in classes 3 and 5 in the National Achievement Survey 2021 results -- an assessment which compares the learning level of students in each class level against a national average performance -- released by the Centre on Wednesday.

The survey is a national-level large-scale assessment which examines the competencies developed by students in classes 3, 5, 8 and 10, and is conducted every three years to make an overall assessment of the school education system. In Delhi, 64, 049 students from 1,602 schools, both private and government, participated in the survey which took place last year.

Under the survey, students in Class 3 -- assessed in language, mathematics, and environment studies -- showed an average performance of 48.7% in Delhi, as against a national average of 59%. For Class 5 students, also assessed in language, mathematics, and environment studies, Delhi’s performance was 45% as against national average of 49%.

At 43.6%, Class 8 students, who were assessed in language, mathematics, science and social science, performed better in Delhi, as against a national average of 41.9%.

The national average for Class 10 is 37.8%, while Delhi’s mean average is 45.4%, after students were assessed in mathematics, science, social science, English and a modern Indian language.