Navy boat surveys Yamuna to check pollution, debris levels

The Indian Navy on Saturday carried out a navigability assessment of the Yamuna in Delhi by taking the “work boat” it recently brought from Kochi in Kerala, officials from the lieutenant governor (LG) secretariat said. The assessment covered an 11-km distance from Signature Bridge to the ITO barrage, officials added.

The Navy work boat, Barasingha, was brought by road from Kochi on June 3, and moored at Signature Bridge jetty. (HT photo)

An official said that such trials were planned earlier as well but could not be done due to issues like lack of required depth, floating debris in the water, and the unhygienic bank conditions in the Yamuna.

“The boat was brought to Delhi by the Naval authorities after an initiative by the LG who has been actively monitoring the rejuvenation of Yamuna as the chairman of the NGT-appointed high-level committee,” the official said.

The LG requisitioned the boat after completing the physical cleaning of the river and its floodplains between Signature Bridge and ITO Barrage. The Navy work boat which is 11 metres long with a draft of 1.7 metres displacement of about 12 tonne, cruises at a speed of 14 knots and has a capacity of 35 passengers.

It was brought by road from Kochi on June 3, and moored at Signature Bridge jetty. Earlier, there were reports that the boat was stuck in muck. However, HT could not independently verify the details.

“Thereafter, a detailed hydrographic survey was carried out by the special Naval team from Karwar and Dehradun. The survey revealed that in certain patches, the depth of the river was less than the required 1.7m. Thereafter, locally available amphibious desilting equipment was deployed to carry out the desilting of the identified patches, and a channel of approximately 30m width was created by 20 June,” official said.

“The boat will continue to carry out further detailed navigability trials in Yamuna so as to earmark proper channels on which boats carrying passengers and goods could successfully run in the near future,” the official said.

