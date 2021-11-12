NBCC slapped with 5 lakh fine for violating dust-control norms in New Delhi

New Delhi’s environment minister Gopal Rai on Friday slapped a fine of ₹5 lakh on the Central government-owned NBCC (India) Limited for flouting dust-control norms at its construction site in eastern Delhi’s Karkardooma locality.

Addressing the media during a surprise inspection of the site, Rai said, “I have inspected the NBCC construction site. Dust prevention norms were being violated here. The Delhi government has slapped a fine of ₹5 lakh on the agency for non-compliance [of norms].”

NBCC (India) Limited is constructing the Karkardooma East Delhi Hub in the area, which will be the Capital’s first transit-oriented development project. Spread over an area of 37.42 hectares, the project will have residential, commercial and green spaces.

This week, The Delhi government launched the second phase of its anti-dust campaign across the Capital. It involves inspection of construction sites and ensuring pollution at the local level doesn’t spike to add substantially to New Delhi’s poor air quality.

Since November 5, a day after New Delhi celebrated Diwali, the city has recorded five days of “severe” air quality. At 1pm on Friday, the city’s hourly average air quality index was 464, categorised as “severe” on the Central Pollution Control Board’s AQI scale.