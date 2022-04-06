NDMC allowed Muslim employees leave early during Ramzan, scraps order in 24 hrs
NEW DELHI: A day after permitting its Muslim employees to wrap up work an hour earlier during Ramzan, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday withdrew the order after objections from the civic agency’s vice-chairman and BJP leader Satish Upadhyay who told officials that the relaxation on grounds of religion was “unsecular”, people familiar with the matter said.
“A circular dated 05/04/2022 was issued for permission to leave their offices at 4.30pm for Muslim employees observing fast during the month of Ramzan with the prior approval of the competent authority. Now the competent authority vide this order has decided to withdraw the circular with immediate effect,” an order issued by assistant labour welfare officer NK Sharma said.
NDMC’s usual working hours are from 9am to 5.30pm. The circular issued on Tuesday allowed NDMC employees who are fasting to leave office by 4.30pm during the month of Ramzan till May 2.
The civic agency’s move comes a day after the Delhi Jal Board rescinded a similar relaxation for its Muslim employees during Ramzan after opposition by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta had called the DJB’s previous circular “appeasement”.
An NDMC official said it was standard practice for NDMC to permit employees who are fasting during the month of Ramzan to leave office early. The official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the practice was started by government agencies when Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed was the President from 1974 to 1977.
A senior official in one of the three other municipal corporations in Delhi, which is ruled by the BJP, said the MCD also gave similar relaxations to its Muslim employees early during Ramzan because they come to work despite observing fasts.
He said there was no need to issue such an order last year because the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak and most non-essential employees were working from home. This year, the three municipal corporations haven’t issued any formal order permitting Muslim employees to leave early.
A second official posted with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation official said it was a “regular practice” to let Muslim employees leave early during Ramzan for at least 15 years or so. The employee is expected to compensate for the loss in work hours due to the relaxation by working through the lunch break since they are fasting. “But most of the employees do not avail it,” he said on condition of anonymity.
Meat shops in Delhi remain open as owners await official order
Most meat shops in the city opened on Wednesday with owners citing an absence of official order against it, even as mayors threatened the meat shop owners a day earlier to down their shutters during Navratri. Shopkeepers in South Delhi including Jamia Nagar, Zakir Nagar, and INA said that if an official order comes, they will close their shops. On Wednesday, meat shops in the INA market were found open.
Sutradhara’s tales: Sir Charles Malet’s British residency at Poona
Pune: The last decades of 18th century marked the decisive entry of British to Poona city and court of Peshwas. Unfortunately, the reason for this entry stemmed from disruption in internal affairs due to Raghoba dada's flight against the 'consortium of ministers', the Barbhai. It was at Cambay, the head of British factory, Sir Charles Warre Malet, gave fugitive Raghoba refuge and transported him safely to Surat.
Don’t create confusion over chief minister’s post in Bihar, JD (U) tells ally BJP
Bihar's ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) has expressed displeasure over the “unnecessary confusion” ally Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have created over the chief minister's post. He added Prime Minister Narendra Modi made Kumar the chief minister. State BJP leaders have staked claim to the top post after the party returned to power in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh last month. The state BJP chief, Sanjay Jaiswal, added to speculation about it on Tuesday.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
