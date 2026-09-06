New Delhi, The New Delhi Municipal Council has stepped up sanitation operations across its jurisdiction ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026, deploying nearly 300 sanitation workers during the night and increasing the use of mechanised cleaning equipment.

NDMC deploys 300 workers for night cleaning ahead of BRICS Summit

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The summit is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam on September 12-13.

Under the intensified arrangements, which came into effect on September 4, the NDMC has deployed around 300 sanitation workers during the night shift along with 10 Mechanical Road Sweepers , officials said.

The bulk of sweeping and waste-lifting work is being carried out during the night so that major roads and public spaces are cleaned before the morning rush.

According to the officials, during the night shift, sanitation teams carry out sweeping, lift accumulated and scattered waste, and empty bins and trolleys.

Pressure-jet cleaning is undertaken early in the morning, while the morning shift attends to finishing work and fresh sanitation requirements.

They added that the civic body has also increased cleaning operations in major markets, which are now being attended to three times a day during the morning, evening and night shifts. Main roads and other important stretches are also under continuous supervision.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} As part of the preparations, mechanised cleaning is being used, with 15 Gobbler machines deployed during the day at strategic locations to collect scattered waste and litter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of the preparations, mechanised cleaning is being used, with 15 Gobbler machines deployed during the day at strategic locations to collect scattered waste and litter. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Another 11 pressure-jetting machines are being used for deep cleaning of roads, footpaths, market areas and other public spaces across the NDMC area, officials said.

The mechanised operations are being supplemented by additional sanitation workers for manual sweeping, particularly in markets, pedestrian areas and other locations requiring closer attention.

The NDMC has also stepped up door-to-door waste collection in major markets and other high-footfall areas to prevent garbage from accumulating in public spaces. Trolley lifting has been organised in three shifts for the timely removal of collected waste, officials said.

"The sanitation workforce has been divided across three shifts, with around 300 personnel deployed at night and about 120 during the evening shift, while the remaining workforce is deployed in the morning," they said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Supervisory staff, officers and Palika Sahayaks have been directed to remain available round-the-clock and on call, while leave has been cancelled or restricted wherever required to ensure adequate manpower during the summit period.

Officials said the arrangements were aimed at ensuring quick action in case of littering, waste accumulation or other sanitation requirements, particularly in areas witnessing heavy pedestrian and vehicular movement.

The focus, they said, is on maintaining cleanliness throughout the day rather than limiting sanitation work to the conventional morning shift.

Sanitation teams are being deployed across major roads, markets, public spaces and other important locations within the council's jurisdiction, with field and supervisory staff maintaining a close watch on cleanliness.

The NDMC will monitor the arrangements round-the-clock and make additional deployments wherever required during the summit period, officials said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.