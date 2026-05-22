New Delhi, The New Delhi Municipal Council has invited proposals from NGOs, voluntary organisations, civil society groups and caterers to supply freshly cooked mid-day meals to students of its schools for the next three years under the PM POSHAN scheme, officials said.

NDMC invites bids for supply of mid-day meals in schools under PM POSHAN scheme

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According to the Request for Proposal issued by the the council's education department, the selected agencies will provide meals to students from nursery to senior secondary classes studying in NDMC, Navyug and aided schools between 2026 and 2029.

Officials said the civic body runs 42 schools, including 30 NDMC schools, 11 Navyug schools and one aided school.

The proposal has asked the selected agencies to supply freshly cooked meals from semi-automated kitchens and operate on a non-profit basis in accordance with the Centre's PM POSHAN guidelines.

The prescribed menu includes dishes such as poori with aloo curry, rice with chhole, khichdi, dalia, sambhar and kadhi, with vegetables added to the gravy for nutritional value.

Meals will be served on alternate wheat-based and rice-based menus throughout the week, the document stated.

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{{^usCountry}} As per the proposal, the selected organisations would have to ensure minimum nutritional standards, including 450 calories and 12 grams of protein for nursery and primary students, and 700 calories with 20 grams of protein for upper primary and senior classes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the proposal, the selected organisations would have to ensure minimum nutritional standards, including 450 calories and 12 grams of protein for nursery and primary students, and 700 calories with 20 grams of protein for upper primary and senior classes. {{/usCountry}}

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The civic body has also laid down detailed conditions for kitchen infrastructure, hygiene and transportation.

Agencies will be required to maintain CCTV surveillance in kitchens, use industrial RO plants, ensure regular medical check-ups of workers and transport food in sealed, insulated containers.

The document states that food quality can be checked at any time by doctors, dieticians, school authorities or independent inspection agencies.

In cases of substandard food or food poisoning, the NDMC can impose penalties, forfeit security deposits or terminate the contract, it said.

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Interested organisations must have at least three years of experience in supplying cooked meals, an annual turnover of ₹50 lakh and operational kitchen facilities in or around NDMC zones.

The last date for submission of bids is June 5, while a pre-bid meeting has been scheduled for May 25 at Palika Kendra, according to the proposal.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.