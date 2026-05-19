...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

NDMC to clean Nehru Park lake using bio-remediation treatment

NDMC to clean Nehru Park lake using bio-remediation treatment

Published on: May 19, 2026 04:32 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, The New Delhi Municipal Council is set to clean-up the Nehru Park lake in Chanakyapuri through bio-remediation treatment and upkeep of water plants as part of infrastructure maintenance works.

NDMC to clean Nehru Park lake using bio-remediation treatment

The civic body has invited online bids on May 15 and said the specialised maintenance work is aimed at ensuring sustained upkeep of the Nehru Park water body through bio-remediation treatment over eight months.

According to officials, an algal bloom causes deterioration of the lake's water quality.

According to the tender document, the selected agency will undertake regular lake cleaning, removal of floating debris, maintenance of aquatic plants, and treatment of water sludge and visible contamination.

The work will involve the use of liquid biological agents and algae filtration equipment to purify the water and remove sludge. To control algal blooms in the lake's fountains, a natural algaecide will be applied every month.

As part of efforts to improve water quality, the NDMC will operate aeration machines and periodically add oxygen-enhancing compounds.

The estimated cost of the work has been pegged at 9,35,477, while the earnest money deposit has been fixed at 18,710. The successful bidder will have to furnish a security deposit equivalent to 2.5 per cent of the tendered amount.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
nehru park new delhi
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / NDMC to clean Nehru Park lake using bio-remediation treatment
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.