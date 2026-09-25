NDMC to install lights, poles at 700 dark spots in Lutyens’ Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi government plans to replace 20,000 old and dysfunctional street lights with smart LEDs across the city by Diwali, PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Thursday.

The lights will be replaced under phase-1 of the ₹473-crore Smart Street Light Project, aimed at replacing 100,000 conventional street lights by January 2027.

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The lights will be replaced under phase-1 of the ₹473-crore Smart Street Light Project, aimed at replacing 100,000 conventional street lights by January 2027. Under the project, the government will also introduce a centralised Command and Control Centre at the PWD headquarters for real-time monitoring of smart lights, officials said. The installation of smart lights will begin on October 11, they added.

“The biggest change will be the centralised monitoring system, under which every street light will be monitored in real time and any malfunction can be identified immediately,” the minister said.

Officials said that the new system will enable PWD to remotely track and control lights and identify faults without waiting for residents to lodge complaints, resulting in reduced dark spots and improved response time for repairs.

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, the project involves replacing conventional sodium lamps with energy-efficient smart LEDs. Officials added that the shift is expected to save around ₹30 crore annually in electricity and maintenance costs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, the project involves replacing conventional sodium lamps with energy-efficient smart LEDs. Officials added that the shift is expected to save around ₹30 crore annually in electricity and maintenance costs. {{/usCountry}}

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The estimated project cost of ₹473 crore includes five years of operation and maintenance. The payment mechanism has also been structured to make the executing agency accountable for the performance of the lighting network.

The private company installing the lights will receive monthly payments only after the installed lights are fully operational. It will remain responsible for their upkeep and timely maintenance during the contract period.

Singh said better illumination was also important for road safety and women’s safety, particularly on stretches where inadequate lighting has remained a concern.