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NE Delhi riots accused Khalid Saifi gets 5-day bail

A Delhi court grants Khalid Saifi five days' interim bail to attend family weddings amid ongoing riots case, with conditions on communication and movement.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 04:26 am IST
By Arnabjit Sur
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NEW DELHI

The court granted Saifi an interim relief from April 15 to April 20, subject to furnishing a personal bond of 20,000 with one surety of the like amount.

A Delhi court has granted five days’ interim bail to Khalid Saifi, one of the accused booked in the northeast Delhi 2020 riots, to attend weddings of his niece and nephew.

The order, allowing Saifi relief from April 15 to 20, was passed by additional sessions judge Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma courts on Thursday.

Saifi, alongside activists Sharjeel Imam and former JNU student Umar Khalid, are among the 20 people booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the 2020 riots. The case is currently at the stage of arguments on charges.

The court has granted Saifi an interim relief from April 15 to April 20, subject to furnishing a personal bond of 20,000 with one surety of the like amount.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arnabjit Sur

Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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