NE Delhi riots accused Khalid Saifi gets 5-day bail

NEW DELHI

The court granted Saifi an interim relief from April 15 to April 20, subject to furnishing a personal bond of ₹ 20,000 with one surety of the like amount.

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A Delhi court has granted five days’ interim bail to Khalid Saifi, one of the accused booked in the northeast Delhi 2020 riots, to attend weddings of his niece and nephew.

The order, allowing Saifi relief from April 15 to 20, was passed by additional sessions judge Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma courts on Thursday.

Saifi, alongside activists Sharjeel Imam and former JNU student Umar Khalid, are among the 20 people booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the 2020 riots. The case is currently at the stage of arguments on charges.

The court has granted Saifi an interim relief from April 15 to April 20, subject to furnishing a personal bond of ₹20,000 with one surety of the like amount.

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{{^usCountry}} In his plea, moved through advocate Anushka Barua, Saifi stated that the wedding functions of his niece and nephew are scheduled to take place between April 14 and 25 and his presence was essential. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his plea, moved through advocate Anushka Barua, Saifi stated that the wedding functions of his niece and nephew are scheduled to take place between April 14 and 25 and his presence was essential. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Special public prosecutor Anirudh Mishra opposed the application, stating that the accused had already been granted interim bail previously on two occasions, in October and January, on similar grounds and that the applicant could not be allowed to misuse the same liberty repeatedly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Special public prosecutor Anirudh Mishra opposed the application, stating that the accused had already been granted interim bail previously on two occasions, in October and January, on similar grounds and that the applicant could not be allowed to misuse the same liberty repeatedly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The court directed Saifi to give his mobile number to the investigating officer (IO) and keep the same switched on. He was also directed to not leave the city and not contact any prosecution witness or media personnel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court directed Saifi to give his mobile number to the investigating officer (IO) and keep the same switched on. He was also directed to not leave the city and not contact any prosecution witness or media personnel. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arnabjit Sur ...Read More Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city. Read Less

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