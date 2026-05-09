New Delhi, The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board has pinpointed the location of government hospitals situated near shelter homes and installed QR codes for the Rain Basera app at shelters across the capital, to help inhabitants access emergency assistance during extreme weather conditions, officials said on Saturday.

Nearby hospitals, emergency contacts displayed at Delhi shelter homes to aid homeless during heatwave

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Banners displaying details of nearby hospitals, emergency response numbers, and the contact for DUSIB's summer control room has been put up at shelters to ensure timely medical help in case of emergencies, they said.

In view of imminent heatwave conditions across the capital, the DUSIB has intensified measures to protect the homeless population residing in shelter homes across Delhi.

According to officials, all shelter homes are providing basic facilities, including three meals a day, sanitation, drinking water, and bedding to inhabitants.

Shelters have been equipped with water dispensers or coolers, ceiling fans, desert coolers, exhaust fans, and mosquito repellents, they said.

As part of its summer action plan, the DUSIB is distributing ORS packets in shelter homes, while posters regarding availability of free ORS have been put up to create awareness among residents.

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{{^usCountry}} "Proper hydration for the residents is being ensured. Minor repair work of electrical equipments installed in these facilities is also being carried out and will be completed next week," a senior DUSIB official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Proper hydration for the residents is being ensured. Minor repair work of electrical equipments installed in these facilities is also being carried out and will be completed next week," a senior DUSIB official said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said awareness and sensitisation activities are being conducted to educate residents about heatwave conditions, hydration, and precautions against heat-related illnesses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said awareness and sensitisation activities are being conducted to educate residents about heatwave conditions, hydration, and precautions against heat-related illnesses. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The "Do's and Don'ts" related to heatwaves have also been displayed at shelter homes for wider awareness and preparedness, they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The "Do's and Don'ts" related to heatwaves have also been displayed at shelter homes for wider awareness and preparedness, they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The DUSIB operates 197 shelters across the capital with a combined capacity of nearly 17,286 people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DUSIB operates 197 shelters across the capital with a combined capacity of nearly 17,286 people. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to official data, 82 shelters function from permanent reinforced concrete structures while 115 operate out of portable cabins. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to official data, 82 shelters function from permanent reinforced concrete structures while 115 operate out of portable cabins. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The shelters have an average annual occupancy of around 5,500 people, as most of those availing night shelters are migrants and homeless persons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The shelters have an average annual occupancy of around 5,500 people, as most of those availing night shelters are migrants and homeless persons. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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