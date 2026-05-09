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Nearby hospitals, emergency contacts displayed at Delhi shelter homes to aid homeless during heatwave

Nearby hospitals, emergency contacts displayed at Delhi shelter homes to aid homeless during heatwave

Published on: May 09, 2026 01:56 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board has pinpointed the location of government hospitals situated near shelter homes and installed QR codes for the Rain Basera app at shelters across the capital, to help inhabitants access emergency assistance during extreme weather conditions, officials said on Saturday.

Nearby hospitals, emergency contacts displayed at Delhi shelter homes to aid homeless during heatwave

Banners displaying details of nearby hospitals, emergency response numbers, and the contact for DUSIB's summer control room has been put up at shelters to ensure timely medical help in case of emergencies, they said.

In view of imminent heatwave conditions across the capital, the DUSIB has intensified measures to protect the homeless population residing in shelter homes across Delhi.

According to officials, all shelter homes are providing basic facilities, including three meals a day, sanitation, drinking water, and bedding to inhabitants.

Shelters have been equipped with water dispensers or coolers, ceiling fans, desert coolers, exhaust fans, and mosquito repellents, they said.

As part of its summer action plan, the DUSIB is distributing ORS packets in shelter homes, while posters regarding availability of free ORS have been put up to create awareness among residents.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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