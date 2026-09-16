Nearly 60% of Delhi’s pollution compensation fund lies unused: RTI reply

Nearly 60% of the environmental compensation charge (ECC) collected by the Delhi government remains unspent, with ₹1,153.93 crore lying unused even as the Capital heads into the winter months when air pollution typically worsens, according to an RTI response.

The response showed that the government has received ₹1,935.44 crore under the ECC so far, but spent only ₹781.51 crore.

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The response showed that the government has received ₹1,935.44 crore under the ECC so far, but spent only ₹781.51 crore.

The Supreme Court has previously taken note of unutilised ECC funds and directed the Delhi government to submit a plan for using the remaining money on long-term measures as well as interim recommendations made by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The court had specifically stressed the need to fully utilise the funds for measures directed by it.

The ECC was introduced as an environmental charge on specified commercial vehicles entering Delhi. In March, the Supreme Court approved CAQM’s recommendations to revise the levy. The rates subsequently notified by the Delhi government increased the charge for light-duty vehicles and two-axle trucks from ₹1,400 to ₹2,000, and for three-axle and heavier trucks from ₹2,600 to ₹4,000 per trip.

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{{^usCountry}} The RTI response showed that most of the money spent so far went towards major transport infrastructure projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The RTI response showed that most of the money spent so far went towards major transport infrastructure projects. {{/usCountry}}

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The largest listed allocation was ₹500 crore, sanctioned to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in May 2023 for implementation of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor. Another ₹265 crore was released to NCRTC in March 2019 for the same project.

Other expenditure included ₹15 lakh for improvement and maintenance of non-motorised vehicle lanes on SPM Marg, ₹43 lakh for deployment of civil defence volunteers as traffic marshals on the stretch, and ₹93 lakh towards pre-tendering incidental costs related to RFID. The response also recorded releases of ₹6 crore and ₹9 crore to Indian Oil Corporation for the HCNG project.

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“Despite court orders and experts suggesting serious measures need to be taken, the funds are not being adequately used for big projects that can have a direct impact on reducing pollution,” said Amit Gupta, the RTI activist who filed the application.

The figures come as Delhi prepares for another pollution-sensitive winter. CAQM’s expert assessment has identified PM2.5 as the dominant pollutant affecting the Capital’s air quality, with secondary particulates formed from emissions from transport, industries, power plants and biomass burning among the major contributors during winter.

The Delhi government has stepped up preparations, deploying 334 teams for round-the-clock pollution checks and increasing enforcement at identified pollution hotspots. Its permanent winter pollution framework under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will apply annually from November 1 to February 28, with measures including restrictions on polluting vehicles, construction activity and open dust-generating work, along with enhanced enforcement.