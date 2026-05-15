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NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Delhi; family takes body for cremation without informing police

NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Delhi; family takes body for cremation without informing police

Published on: May 15, 2026 06:12 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A 20-year-old NEET aspirant, who had been preparing for the medical entrance test for the past few years, allegedly committed suicide at her residence in northwest Delhi's Azadpur, police said on Friday.

NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Delhi; family takes body for cremation without informing police

The deceased's family members later took the body to a crematorium without informing police, a senior officer said.

No suicide note was found at the spot, and the exact reason behind the woman taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

"The victim was a NEET aspirant. We are probing as to why she took the extreme step. No suicide note has been found during the investigation," the officer said.

On Tuesday, the National Testing Agency cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test , or NEET, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak. A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.

A PCR call was received at the Adarsh Nagar police station on Thursday informing that a woman's body was brought to the Kewal Park Shamshan Ghat for cremation without police intimation.

 
national testing agency
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