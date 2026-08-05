New Delhi, A neighbour of the nine-year-old boy who narrowly escaped death in a roof collapse in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur has urged the government to support his education and ensure the traumatised child receives adequate care after losing both his parents in the tragedy.

Neighbour seeks govt support for orphaned 9-year-old who survived Delhi roof collapse

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The boy had stepped out of home to play with his friends on Sunday night moments before the roof of his rented house collapsed, killing both his parents.

The incident took place in JP Nagar under the New Usmanpur police station limits. The roof of a one-storey house caved in, trapping Tinku, 32, and his wife Urmila, 30, beneath the debris. They were pulled out and rushed to a hospital, but were declared brought dead by doctors.

According to the neighbour, the couple's son survived by a matter of moments.

Manish Kumar, who lives nearby, said he was sitting outside his house when the incident occurred. "I saw the child leave the house to play with his friends. Moments later, the entire roof collapsed," Kumar said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said police took the child to a police station, where he was provided food, water and care while officers contacted his relatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said police took the child to a police station, where he was provided food, water and care while officers contacted his relatives. {{/usCountry}}

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"The police informed his family members immediately. We have now learnt that his aunt in Uttar Pradesh will take responsibility for raising him," Kumar said.

Calling the incident heartbreaking, Kumar appealed to the government to support the child's education and future.

"He has lost both his parents in a single night. His father was a sweet maker . The government should ensure he gets proper education and an opportunity to lead a good life," he said.

Police had earlier said the exact cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained. A case under Sections 290 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the house owner Virender Kumar, and further investigation is underway.

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