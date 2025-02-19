New Delhi CM appointment today, oath tomorrow

More than a week after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept to power in the national Capital, the party is set to finalise the name of Delhi’s next chief minister, with the BJP’s legislative meeting slated to be held on Wednesday evening, people aware of the matter said. Preparations underway for the upcoming oath ceremony of Delhi's Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan on Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The new chief minister will take oath during a ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on February 20, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the CMs of 19 NDA-ruled states in attendance. The people quoted above said that the function was earlier scheduled for 4.30pm, but now has been brought forward to 11.30am.

The BJP comprehensively won the Delhi polls, winning 48 seats in the 70-member House, and reducing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to only 22 seats. However, the BJP contested the elections without a CM face, and 10 days after the results were announced, it is yet to announce who will be elevated to the post. The party has also not announced the names of the six legislators who will be part of the Delhi cabinet.

During the legislature party meeting on Wednesday, senior BJP functionaries said, the 48 newly elected BJP MLAs and the seven Lok Sabha MPs will finalise the name of the new CM, who will then meet the lieutenant governor to stake claim to form the government.

Some of the names doing the rounds include Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi, Ajay Mahawar (Ghonda), Vijender Gupta (Rohini), Satish Upadhyay (Malviya Nagar), Ashish Sood (Janakpuri), and Rekha Gupta (Shalimar Bagh), among others. BJP insiders believe that central leadership can select a surprise pick based on the experience in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

On Tuesday, senior BJP leaders, including general secretary Tarun Chugh and state unit president Virendra Sachdeva, inspected preparations at the Ramlila Maidan for the swearing-in ceremony.

“From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, people trust the words of the Prime Minister. The historic mandate from the people of Delhi will be reflected in this oath-taking ceremony from a range of associations and people from all sections,” Chugh said.

The senior party leader, along with BJP national general secretaryVinod Tawde, was earlier appointed a coordinator for the ceremony.

The historic Ramlila Maidan, which abuts the Walled City, can accommodate around 30,000 people is currently being spruced up for the function, with its boundary walls repainted, pavements repaired, and authorities sprinkling water to settle dust.

A senior BJP functionary said Delhi’s general administration department (GAD) and the lieutenant governor’s office are coordinating preparations for the ceremony. “All sections of society that contributed to the party’s victory, along with 50 VIPs with high security, will be in attendance” the functionary stated.

Some opposition leaders are also on the list of invitees, including outgoing chief minister Atishi and possibly leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Separately, GAD issued orders appointing senior officers as protocol officers for the 19 NDA CMs who are likely to attend the ceremony.