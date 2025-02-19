Delhi new CM announcement: Crucial BJP legislators meet to pick leader
Delhi new CM announcement: The newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs in Delhi will meet on Wednesday to elect the legislative party leader, who will take oath as the chief minister on February 20. Reports have suggested that the party is looking to pick the next CM from a bunch of newly elected MLAs and is also considering a woman MLA to take up the role....Read More
The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Ramlila Maidan on a grand scale, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other top leaders. BJP leaders Tarun Chugh and Vinod Tawde are overseeing the arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised the BJP for delaying choosing the next chief minister, saying the saffron party could not pick an MLA to lead Delhi. Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai suggested that the capital could end up with three different CMs over the next five years, just as it did during the last BJP regime.
Delhi govt formation | Key points
- On Monday, the Ramlila Maidan, which can accommodate around 30,000 people, was being prepped with a fresh coat of paint, and the cleaning process was also underway.
- A BJP leader said the location was chosen as it was at that historic location that the first mega protest, led by Jayaprakash Narayan, was held in 1975 against Indira Gandhi’s government."
- The BJP achieved a historic feat in the Delhi assembly election 2025, making a historic comeback to the national capital after 27 years. The party bagged 48 of the 70 assembly seats, dethroning the Aam Aadmi Party from power.
Delhi new CM announcement: Delhi’s new CM to take oath at Ramlila Maidan
Delhi new CM announcement: Ramlila Maidan, with a capacity of around 30,000 people, is undergoing preparations ahead of the oath-taking ceremony. Workers were seen on Monday repainting the boundary walls and cleaning the ground, pavements, and surrounding roads. Party sources indicate that the next chief minister of Delhi, along with the council of ministers, is expected to take the oath at Ramlila Maidan around 4.30 pm on Thursday. The ceremony will likely be attended by senior BJP leaders, including chief ministers from BJP-ruled states.
Delhi new CM announcement: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari targets AAP, says Delhi will know CM candidate in 2-3 days
Delhi new CM announcement: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for questioning the BJP about revealing its Delhi chief ministerial candidate, describing it as a sign of AAP's growing restlessness. Tiwari assured that all details would be shared within the next 2-3 days. “This restlessness from AAP is evident. In the next 2-3 days, Delhi will have all the information. BJP's work and leadership will address most of Delhi's issues over the next five years,” Tiwari said.