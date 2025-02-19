Delhi new CM announcement: Crucial BJP legislators meet to pick leader

Delhi new CM announcement: Preparations underwent for the upcoming oath ceremony of Delhi's Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. (File)

Delhi new CM announcement: The newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs in Delhi will meet on Wednesday to elect the legislative party leader, who will take oath as the chief minister on February 20. Reports have suggested that the party is looking to pick the next CM from a bunch of newly elected MLAs and is also considering a woman MLA to take up the role....Read More

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Ramlila Maidan on a grand scale, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other top leaders. BJP leaders Tarun Chugh and Vinod Tawde are overseeing the arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised the BJP for delaying choosing the next chief minister, saying the saffron party could not pick an MLA to lead Delhi. Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai suggested that the capital could end up with three different CMs over the next five years, just as it did during the last BJP regime.

Delhi govt formation | Key points