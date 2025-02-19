Delhi: What are 5 challenges for BJP government as party picks new chief minister today?

Delhi CM announcement: Delhi's wait for its new chief minister after the assembly election will end on Wednesday, when the Bharatiya Janata Party Legislature Party is slated to choose the Leader of the House, even as preparations for the February 20 oath-taking ceremony are in full swing at the historic Ramlila Ground in the national capital. Virendra Sachdeva, president of Delhi BJP along with other senior BJP leaders, inspects the preparations for the oath ceremony of Delhi chief minister at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Party leaders said the chief minister and the entire Cabinet will take oath at a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister and other dignitaries. Follow Delhi's new CM announcement live updates

A huge crowd is expected at the event and around 40 celebrities have been invited, news agency PTI reported, adding the ceremony would be held around noon rather than 4.30pm, as was communicated by party leaders earlier.

Major challenges for Delhi's new government