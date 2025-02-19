Delhi: What are 5 challenges for BJP government as party picks new chief minister today?
Delhi CM announcement: BJP will select Delhi's new chief minister on Wednesday, with a grand oath-taking ceremony planned for February 20 at Ramlila Ground.
Delhi CM announcement: Delhi's wait for its new chief minister after the assembly election will end on Wednesday, when the Bharatiya Janata Party Legislature Party is slated to choose the Leader of the House, even as preparations for the February 20 oath-taking ceremony are in full swing at the historic Ramlila Ground in the national capital.
Party leaders said the chief minister and the entire Cabinet will take oath at a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister and other dignitaries. Follow Delhi's new CM announcement live updates
A huge crowd is expected at the event and around 40 celebrities have been invited, news agency PTI reported, adding the ceremony would be held around noon rather than 4.30pm, as was communicated by party leaders earlier.
Also Read | Who will be Delhi's next chief minister? Meet the frontrunners. Is there a BJP 'dark horse'?
Major challenges for Delhi's new government
- Fulfiling promises: A key promise in the BJP’s election campaign was providing ₹2,500 financial aid to eligible women beneficiaries by March 8, International Women’s Day. PM Narendra Modi had assured during his election rallies, “This is Modi’s guarantee… On March 8, women will start receiving money in their accounts.” Implementing an efficient distribution system for this scheme within a short timeframe poses a major challenge for the new government. It must move swiftly on the upcoming budget, ensuring sufficient allocations not only for this initiative but also for the promised ₹21,000 assistance for pregnant women.
Also Read | New Delhi CM appointment today, oath tomorrow
- Air pollution crisis: Delhi’s hazardous air quality remains a serious concern, especially during winter due to stubble burning, vehicular emissions, and industrial pollution. Implementing sustainable solutions, including expanding green cover, promoting electric vehicles, and improving waste management, will be crucial for the BJP government in Delhi.
- Water and power supply issues: Delhi continues to struggle with water shortages and an irregular supply in many areas, further exacerbated by Yamuna’s pollution. Clean drinking water and uninterrupted electricity supply were among the list of promises the BJP had made before the assembly election. The BJP The new government must ensure clean drinking water and uninterrupted electricity supply, particularly during peak summer months.
- Law and order concerns: Women’s safety and rising street crimes remain pressing issues. Strengthening policing measures and improving coordination with the Delhi Police will be a challenge.
- Maintaining welfare schemes: Arvind Kejriwal’s rise to power in the last two Delhi assembly elections was largely driven by welfare schemes, including free water, electricity, and improved education in government schools. Now, with the BJP having announced similar welfare measures in its Sankalp Patra (manifesto), the new government faces the challenge of delivering on these promises while ensuring Delhi’s fiscal stability. Balancing social welfare with financial prudence will be a key test for the administration.