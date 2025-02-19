Delhi CM suspense to end today? BJP MLAs to meet for electing leader| 10 points

The much-anticipated decision regarding who will be the next chief minister of Delhi is likely to be taken on Wednesday during a meeting of the newly-elected BJP MLAs' ahead of the oath-taking ceremony in Ramlila Maidan on February 20. Virendra Sachdeva, President of Delhi BJP, along with other senior BJP leaders, inspected the preparations for the upcoming oath ceremony of Delhi's Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.(Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to form the government in the national capital after 27 years, following their decisive victory in the Delhi assembly elections. The BJP won 48 seats out of 70 seats, defeating the incumbent Aam Admi Party.

Opposition parties have criticised the BJP over a "delay" in the formation of the new government.

Here are some key updates regarding the announcement of the Delhi chief minister.