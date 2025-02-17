‘Delhi may see three BJP CMs in next five years’, predicts AAP's Gopal Rai

Gopal Rai, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister, rebuked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for delaying naming a chief minister for Delhi, suggesting that the city could end up with three different CMs over the next five years, just as it did during the last BJP tenure. AAP leader Gopal Rai(Ajay Aggarwal/ Hindustan Times)

Gopal Rai pointed out that while the BJP won the elections convincingly, selecting a leader has proven difficult, highlighting internal disruptions within the party.

Delhi to get three CMs?

Even after 10 days, they still can't decide on a CM, which shows they don't have a clear leader, news agency PTI quoted Gopal Rai as saying.

Gopal Rai added, "It could end up like last time, when Delhi had three different CMs during the BJP's previous term."

Rai made it clear that AAP would provide strong opposition to ensure the BJP remains committed to its promises to the people of Delhi.

He added, "The BJP used all its tactics during the campaign, even working with the Election Commission. Despite all their efforts, the people of Delhi chose to stand with us, and we're grateful for that. Although there is a seat difference, AAP will continue to stand with the people and fight against the BJP."

Rai also criticised the BJP for its internal power struggles, predicting that whoever becomes the CM will face difficulties.

"The delay in choosing a CM shows the many factions within the BJP. Whoever takes the post will face challenges from other groups within the party, and history could repeat itself," he said.

The BJP is still preparing to announce its CM, and in this context, Rai said AAP would soon launch its efforts in a big way. "We were waiting for them to make their decision, but we've run out of patience. Since they haven't chosen a CM, we are starting our work now," he said.

Rai added that AAP would decide on the Leader of Opposition once the BJP announces its CM and cabinet members.

This will be the first time in 26 years that the BJP will form a government in Delhi, the last time being in 1993. During that term, Delhi had three different BJP CMs: Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma, and Sushma Swaraj.

The political contest between AAP and the BJP has heated up, with BJP's indecision fuelling rumours of internal conflict within the party. In the recent Delhi Assembly elections, BJP won 48 seats, while AAP secured 22. The results were announced on 8 February, following the polls held on 5 February. This victory ended AAP's decade-long rule in Delhi, during which it won 62 out of 70 seats in 2020, leaving the BJP with just eight.