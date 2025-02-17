BJP calls Delhi legislature party meet on Wed to pick new chief minister

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called the meeting of its Delhi legislature party on Wednesday to pick the new chief minister days after it was voted back to power after 27 years, people aware of the matter said. The BJP won 48 seats in the 70-member House and the Aam Aadmi Party 22. The BJP is yet to appoint observers for talks with the newly-elected lawmakers. (HT PHOTO)

“...the MLAs [members of legislative assembly] will discuss the name of the new chief minister [at the meeting] and a decision will be taken. After the meeting of the legislature party, the name of the leader of the BJP legislature party will be announced. The leader will be the new chief minister,” said a BJP leader.

The legislature party leader and the lawmakers will meet the lieutenant governor to stake claim to form the new government ahead of the swearing-in ceremony Thursday at Ramlila Maidan.

The BJP is yet to appoint observers for talks with the newly-elected party lawmakers as part of the process to finalise the name of the chief minister. The observers representing the central leadership will talk to the 48 lawmakers and give their feedback before the name of the chief minister is finalised. “The observers may be appointed before the legislature party meeting and talk to the MLAs before it,” said a second BJP leader.

Parvesh Verma, who defeated former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rekha Gupta, Vijender Gupta, Satish Upadhyay, Ashish Sood, Pawan Sharma, and Ajay Mahawar were among the front-runners for the chief minister’s post.

BJP leaders said the new Cabinet is likely to have representation for Jat, Dalit, Purvanchali, Sikh, Uttarakhandi, and Bania communities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will be among those attending the swearing-in ceremony.