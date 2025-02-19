Who is Rekha Gupta, Delhi’s new chief minister?

The suspense over Delhi’s new chief minister ended on Wednesday as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) elected first-time MLA Rekha Gupta to the post. The decision comes as the party returns to power in the national capital after 27 years, securing 48 seats in the 70-member House. BJP named Rekha Gupta as Delhi’s chief minister. (rekhagupta.in/)

Gupta’s name was announced at the BJP’s legislature party meeting, attended by observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankhar.

Gupta, a former president and general secretary of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) has served as the general secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of the party’s national executive committee.

She started her political journey with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Daulat Ram College, Delhi University, in 1992. In 1996-97, she became president of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU), where she actively raised student-related issues.

Elected as a councillor from North Pitampura in 2007, she worked on enhancing public amenities such as libraries, parks, and swimming pools.

She was re-elected in 2012 and later served as the mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), further building her administrative experience.

Rekha Gupta also launched the “Sumedha Yojana” to help economically weaker female students pursue higher education. As head of the Women Welfare and Child Development Committee, she worked on initiatives for women’s empowerment.

In these roles, she has been involved in various initiatives aimed at supporting marginalised communities and women.

Her engagement in social service has been influenced by her family's emphasis on public welfare. Over the years, she has taken on multiple responsibilities in both political and community activities.

In the 2025 Delhi assembly election, Rekha Gupta won from the Shalimar Bagh (North-West) constituency with 68,200 votes.