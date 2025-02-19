Rekha Gupta will be new Delhi chief minister, announces BJP

Delhi's wait for its new chief minister ended today as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Rekha Gupta as the leader of the House. Rekha Gupta will take oath on February 20 in a grand ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan. BJP leader Rekha Gupta arrives for its legislature party meeting, at the party office in New Delhi.(PTI)

The decision was made at a meeting of all newly-elected BJP MLAs at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

BJP leaders have said that the entire cabinet will also be sworn in along with the chief minister on Thursday.

The ceremony is expected to begin at 11 am. Lt Governor VK Saxena will administer the oath of office to Rekha Gupta and the cabinet at 12.35 pm.

Grand swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

A huge crowd is expected at the event and around 40 celebrities have been invited, people familiar with the matter said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states will also be present at Ramlila Maidan.

"Around 50,000 people, including party workers, RWA, sections of society and saints, will be invited. It will be a grand event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet ministers will be present. It will last around 25-30 minutes," BJP MP Yogender Chandolia said.

He said the Ramlila Maidan was chosen as the venue for the ceremony as people from various walks of life want to be part of the event and the space at the Raj Niwas could not have accommodated them all.

BJP's historic win

The BJP scored a historic victory in the assembly elections held earlier this month, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats. The party returned to power in the national capital after 27 years.

The Aam Aadmi Party won 22 seats, while the Congress drew a blank.