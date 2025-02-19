Delhi new CM to be named today: These BJP women leaders in contention for the post
Delhi CM announcement: Delhi's next CM will be revealed during a BJP meeting on February 19. Candidates include Rekha Gupta, Shikha Roy, and Bansuri Swaraj.
Neelam PahelwanThe name of the next chief minister of Delhi will be announced in the Bharatiya Janata Party legislature party meeting to be held at the party's Delhi unit office on Wednesday evening, February 19.
The BJP has come to power after 27 years, defeating Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party in the February 5 Delhi assembly election.
Preparations were complete for the legislature party meeting that is expected to begin around 7pm at Delhi BJP office.
The 48 BJP MLAs will pick the Leader of the House in the Delhi assembly who will become the chief minister.
The meeting will be held in the presence of BJP's central observers, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar. The new chief minister after being chosen by the party MLAs will meet Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas to stake claim to power.
There is speculation that the BJP might opt for a woman candidate, considering the significant role female voters played in the party's success in the electon.
Who are potential female CM candidates?
Rekha Gupta: Elected from Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, Rekha Gupta has been recognised for her grassroots engagement and organisational skills within the party.
Shikha Roy: Representing Greater Kailash, Shikha Roy's experience and leadership have positioned her as a strong contender for the chief ministerial role.
Bansuri Swaraj: Daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj, Bansuri Bansuri has been active in the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and carries forward her mother's political legacy.
Poonam Sharma: Victorious from Wazirpur, Poonam Sharma's dedication to public service has earned her recognition within the party ranks.
Neelam Pahelwan: Elected from Najafgarh, Neelam Pahelwan's commitment to her constituency has made her a notable figure in the current political discourse.
If a woman is chosen, she would join a short list of female chief ministers Delhi has seen—Sushma Swaraj (BJP), Sheila Dikshit (Congress), and Atishi (AAP).
The final decision is anticipated to be made during the BJP legislators' meeting, with the swearing-in ceremony planned for February 20 at Ramlila Maidan.
The BJP secured 48 out of 70 seats in the Delhi assembly election. The AAP, which previously held the majority, won 22 seats in this election.