Delhi new CM to be named today: These BJP women leaders in contention for the post

Neelam PahelwanThe name of the next chief minister of Delhi will be announced in the Bharatiya Janata Party legislature party meeting to be held at the party's Delhi unit office on Wednesday evening, February 19. Preparations underway for the upcoming oath ceremony of Delhi's chief minister at Ramlila Maidan on Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The BJP has come to power after 27 years, defeating Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party in the February 5 Delhi assembly election.

Preparations were complete for the legislature party meeting that is expected to begin around 7pm at Delhi BJP office.

The 48 BJP MLAs will pick the Leader of the House in the Delhi assembly who will become the chief minister.

The meeting will be held in the presence of BJP's central observers, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar. The new chief minister after being chosen by the party MLAs will meet Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas to stake claim to power.

There is speculation that the BJP might opt for a woman candidate, considering the significant role female voters played in the party's success in the electon.

Who are potential female CM candidates?

Rekha Gupta: Elected from Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, Rekha Gupta has been recognised for her grassroots engagement and organisational skills within the party.

Union home minister Amit Shah waves to the crowd during a roadshow in support of BJP's candidate from Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency, Rekha Gupta for the Delhi assembly election in New Delhi. (Amit Shah-X)

Shikha Roy: Representing Greater Kailash, Shikha Roy's experience and leadership have positioned her as a strong contender for the chief ministerial role.

Newly elected MLA Shikha Roy.(PTI)

Bansuri Swaraj: Daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj, Bansuri Bansuri has been active in the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and carries forward her mother's political legacy.

Delhi BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj during the Budget session of Parliament.(PTI)

Poonam Sharma: Victorious from Wazirpur, Poonam Sharma's dedication to public service has earned her recognition within the party ranks.

BJP leader Poonam Sharma.(ANI)

Neelam Pahelwan: Elected from Najafgarh, Neelam Pahelwan's commitment to her constituency has made her a notable figure in the current political discourse.

BJP leader Neelam Pahelwan.

If a woman is chosen, she would join a short list of female chief ministers Delhi has seen—Sushma Swaraj (BJP), Sheila Dikshit (Congress), and Atishi (AAP).

The final decision is anticipated to be made during the BJP legislators' meeting, with the swearing-in ceremony planned for February 20 at Ramlila Maidan.

The BJP secured 48 out of 70 seats in the Delhi assembly election. The AAP, which previously held the majority, won 22 seats in this election.