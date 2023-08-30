Education dept official to get MACP benefits: Delhi LG

New Delhi: Lieutenant general VK Saxena on Wednesday ordered that the benefits of Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme should be given to retired principals, and other officials of the education department, officials aware of the matter said.

(HT Photo)

Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme is the modified version of Assured Career Progression Scheme which was recommended by 5th Pay Commission and existed till 2009. The scheme was aimed at providing additional pay benefits to the employees in the form of financial upgradation when regular promotion is getting delayed due to stagnation.

Officials in the LG office said that despite the officers being eligible for financial upgrade in terms of their salaries and other benefits since 2008, and their eligibility for availing the benefits were upheld by numerous courts including the Supreme Court. However, they were not getting to the benefits, the officials said.

“The government of India implemented the scheme in 2008, under which financial upgrades are granted to government employees after completion of 10, 20 and 30 years of their service,” the officials added.

A Delhi government official said, “For the last eight years, Raj Niwas has controlled service matters. They should tell why this was not done earlier.”

