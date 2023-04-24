NDMC begins installing sculptures on key Delhi roads

The New Delhi Municipal Council has begun installing sculptures along key roundabouts and arterial roads to improve the aesthetics of public spaces under its jurisdiction, officials aware of the exercise said on Monday. The plan is part of a wider beautification project being undertaken across the city, which will host the G20 Summit meeting in September. A sculpture of elephants arrives to get placed inside NDMC areas near Krishna Menon Marg roundabout in New Delhi on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The council shall install at least 20 such sculptures — 12 made of black marble, and the remaining from white marble. The process to install some sculptures has already been initiated near The Ashok hotel, the Panchsheel Marg-Lok Kalyan Marg roundabout, and Tughlaq Road.

NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay said the sculptures are being installed under the theme “art with heart” to promote the arts, while also beautifying the New Delhi.

“The sculptures are being placed at key entry points and roundabouts to welcome foreign dignitaries, and they will become a permanent fixture to improve the overall aesthetics of the Capital,” he said.

The 12 sculptures made of black marble were carved out by artists from the Sahitya Kala Parishad, and they vary from a height of six to eight feet, with themes ranging from musicians, unity, women empowerment to flowing water and animal figures.

An NDMC official aware of the project said two of the sculptures will be installed along Sardar Patel Marg, four along Mother Teresa Crescent, two near Nehru Park, while four sculptures have been handed over the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) for installation along roads leading to New Delhi.

“All these pieces were carved out in a camp held by the Sahitya Kala Academy at Talkatora stadium last year,” the official said, declining to be named.

Bhola Kumar, one of the artistes whose sculptures is being installed, said his piece, titled Shankhnaad, is meant to express new beginning.

“The sculpture is inspired by the Bhagwad Gita. A person is featured sitting on a wheel and blowing a conch shell. The wheel depicts the cycle of time which inspires us to move forward even in adverse circumstances. On the other hand, the person playing the conch makes him aware of the challenges or difficulties in the future, as well as motivates him to move forward in life in a new way. This sculpture is made in black marble from Bhaislana,” he said.

Another piece, titled Jal, depicts an earthen water pot and water flowing across to a symbolic river. Shrikant Pandey, the artiste behind the sculpture, said the piece depicts the cycle of birth, death and moksha.

Meanwhile, the sculptures made of white marble have been procured with the help of the Central Cottage Industry Emporium, which include figurines of animal. “Several such units were installed along the stretch leading from airport to the New Delhi area. This is an initiative led by the lieutenant governor. The sculptures have been unloaded and the installation by developing permanent base will begin shortly,” a second NDMC official said.

Over the last three months, the council has also installed ten red sandstone fountains along the roads near the India Gate C-hexagon and Sardar Patel Marg. The revamp work of two flyovers--Ranjit Singh flyover and Safdarjung flyover — is also being carried out with LED lights and national flags.