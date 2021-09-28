Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / New Delhi railway station re-development work underway. What will be changed
delhi news

New Delhi railway station re-development work underway. What will be changed

As per Indian Railways' plan, the New Delhi railway station, once developed, will have a 40-storey twin tower, multi-level car parking, pick up and drop zones. The twin tower will house offices, retail shops and will also have space for a hotel.
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Train passengers wait for autos and taxis at New Delhi Railway Station on Sunday. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

The Ministry of Railways is revamping New Delhi railway station to give it a look and feel of world-class airports. Citing that around 4.5 lakh people visit the New Delhi station every day, the ministry has said there is a need for the station to be equipped with world-class amenities. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has also extended full support on behalf of the Delhi government and hoped that the project will come up as aesthetically rich and beautiful as being envisaged.

How New Delhi railway station will be changed under the re-development work:

1) As per Indian Railways' plan, the New Delhi railway station, once developed, will have a 40-storey twin tower, multi-level car parking, pick up and drop zones. The twin tower will house offices, retail shops and will also have space for a hotel.

2) The railways will get its own office in a 45,000 square metre area. Further, 91 bus bays, 1500 ECS parking, skywalks for pedestrians and metro passengers will be developed on site, a statement by the government read.

3) The architectural expression of the proposed station is envisaged to carry a signature style, which is relatable to both historic and modern Indian culture to give it a unique identity, the statement further said.

4) The station's built up area will be about 2,22,000 square metres. Separate pick up and drop up zones will be allocated for the convenience of the passengers.

RELATED STORIES

5) A multi-level car parking will also be constructed at the station. Apart from this, multimodal integration, road network, and social infrastructure will be developed.

6) Delhi’s Lt. Governor Anil Baijal is closely monitoring the re-development work of New Delhi railway station.

Baijal on Friday called a meeting to take stock of the progress of the New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment project. The meeting was attended by Kejriwal, Delhi chief secretary, Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) officials, NITI Aayog CEO and PWD, DJB, DDA, traffic police and civic body officials.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi ministry of railways arvind kejriwal delhi railway station
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Deshbhakti curriculum in Delhi govt schools from today in major patriotic push

Deshbhakti curriculum in Delhi schools from today: All you need to know

Capital adds 62 dengue cases in a week, MCDs say breeding on rise

Centre says PILs are ‘an industry’, defends Asthana as Delhi top cop
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP